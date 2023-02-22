CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl admitted to vandalizing signs outside St. Mary Catholic School over the weekend.

The graffiti was discovered and reported to police Monday morning. Police said one of the signs was part of a teenager’s Eagle Scout project to create an outdoor classroom.

Using surveillance video and the city’s license plate recognition system, investigators were able to identify a vehicle with distinctive markings that was in the area at the time of the crime.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Johnston, was interviewed by detectives and said he spray-painted the signs, according to police. A 17-year-old girl from Cranston was also identified and admitted to defacing the signs with the man, police said.

“This case was solved quickly thanks to the diligence of our Patrol and Detective divisions aided by modern technology, including our license plate reader system,” Col. Michael Winquist said. “We recognize a lot of hard work went into the Eagle Scout project, and we are glad that the signs were repaired quickly and the responsible persons will be held accountable.”

The male suspect was arraigned Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of vandalism and conspiracy, then released on personal recognizance.

Police said the girl was released to a parent. Her case will be reviewed for a potential hearing before the city’s juvenile hearing board or family court.