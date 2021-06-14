2 arrested following road rage incident involving hatchet in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a suspected road rage incident involving a hatchet led to the arrest of two men.

According to police, the incident started around 6 p.m. Sunday with an accident between two vehicles on the highway near the New London Turnpike.

One vehicle then began following the other and ended up at the McDonald’s off Exit 7. Police say two men in the rear vehicle then got out and one began striking the other vehicle with a hatchet, causing some damage.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Police arrested both males in the rear vehicle on disorderly conduct charges. The man with the hatchet was also charged with causing malicious damage to the other vehicle.

Both were released later in the evening and are due in court at a later date, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

