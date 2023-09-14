WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested in Warwick following a pair of court-authorized search warrants Thursday morning, 12 News has learned.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor confirmed the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation, but did not elaborate.

Neither suspect has been identified and it’s unclear what charges they’re facing.

SWAT teams were seen coming and going from a home on Warwick Avenue near Jefferson Street.

Bradford said more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.