CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men were arrested Tuesday night after after Cranston police said officers chased them down outside the Walmart on Plainfield Pike.

Police said they were called to the store around 8 p.m. The caller told police that she and her boyfriend were being chased by a man who claimed to have a gun and said the boyfriend owed him money.

As officers arrived and spoke with the victims, they spotted the suspect and two others trying to leave the store. Two of them were captured, according to police, while a third got into a vehicle and drove off.

Police said the suspect vehicle soon returned but was being driven by a different person, who was briefly detained.

No gun was found at the scene, police added.

David Collado, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Richard Hiraldo, 25, was arrested on an active warrant for a counterfeiting charge.

Police said they’ve identified the third suspect and will get a warrant for that person’s arrest.