CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others believed to be responsible for an armed home invasion in Cranston Friday afternoon.

Col. Michael Winquist said officers responded to reports of a home invasion just after 2 p.m. at an apartment building on Fernbrook Court.

Winquist said three masked men armed with handguns and black clothing broke a window and reached inside to open the front door.

No one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Police received a description of the getaway vehicle and were able to locate it. Following a brief pursuit, Winquist said the suspects abandoned the vehicle on Florida Avenue and fled behind Cranston Print Works.

Police have set up a perimeter and have deployed a drone and a small boat on the Pocasset River as they search for the remaining two suspects.

None of the suspects have been identified.

Winquist said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots them should immediately call 911.