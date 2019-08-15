2 ‘aggressive’ dogs shot, killed by Warwick police officer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A report of three dogs on the loose in a Warwick neighborhood resulted in two of them being shot and killed, according to city police.

Police said an officer located the pit bull huskies on Keeley Avenue and as he approached, two of them became aggressive towards him. It was then, according to police, that the officer shot the two dogs in self-defense.

Neighbors described hearing six to eight gunshots.

Eyewitnesses said one of the dogs did not die right away and a neighbor tried to provide aid until animal control arrived.

The two deceased dogs have been removed from the scene and the third is believed to be back home with the owner.

The incident remains under investigation.