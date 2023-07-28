PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five people, including a local probate judge, are facing charges in connection with the theft of valuable sports cards and firearms from a late Cranston man’s home, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

A statewide grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging Sylvia Santilli, Luke Baughman, Jillian Chatelle, James Connors and Priscilla Facha DiMaio with various charges related to the crime.

Neronha said the sports cards, worth more than $1 million in total, and the firearms, worth more than $100,000, were taken from the Summit Drive home of James Barbieri before and after his death in April 2021.

In late February 2021, Cranston police found the 71-year-old Barbieri “in distress” after responding to his home for a well-being check. He was transported to Kent Hospital.

“From then to his passing, Barbieri did not return home as he was hospitalized or at an inpatient rehabilitation facility,” court documents said. “Eight days before his death, Barbieri was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.”

Barbieri spent his final days sedated and intubated in the hospital, according to Neronha. He then died without a will.

Court documents obtained by 12 News revealed that Barbieri was an avid collector of sports cards, including baseball, basketball, football and hockey. He also accumulated 150 guns and “…kept a meticulously detailed list of the make/model/serial number of the firearms he possessed.”

Two days before Barbieri died, Neronha said a close friend of his, 71-year-old Santilli, began taking items from Barbieri’s home without permission.

The day of his passing, Neronha said Santilli’s daughter, 32-year-old Chatelle, and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Baughman, began researching market rates for the sports cards in Barbieri’s collection. Santilli also conducted a series of internet searches regarding the value of the cards.

The following day, Santilli returned to Barbieri’s home with Chatelle and Baughman. The trio allegedly took more items and moved them to a storage unit in Providence, according to court documents.

Neronha said Santilli, Chatelle and Baughman then sold a portion of Barbieri’s collection and sought buyers for the rest.

“From May 8, 2021, through May 24, 2021, individuals known to the grand jury removed items from the Barbieri residence at the direction of Attorney 1. The items were removed without authorization from the court,” the indictment read.

“Attorney 1” is later pointed out to be Facha DiMaio’s husband, who she succeeded as probate judge in 2021.

In May 2021, court documents show a relative of Barbieri “observed numerous people removing items from the house, including firearms.” The relative, who was not named, then hired an attorney to “represent his interests as an heir in the Barbieri Estate.”

Court documents also showed certain items removed from Barbieri’s home were taken to the home of Facha Dimaio and her husband.

“These items included cash, tools, vintage adult magazines, and collectible toy cars, trucks and trains. Many of these items were returned to Barbieri’s Estate on or about June 2, 2021,” the indictment read.

Separately, 69-year-old Connors, who Neronha said is an associate of Facha DiMaio’s husband and owns Jim’s Firearm Repair and Sales in Johnston, received and sold the weapons taken from Barbieri’s home. Neronha alleges Connors submitted false receipts of the guns’ approximate value and sold them for more than they were actually worth.

Neronha said that on top of that, 65-year-old Facha DiMaio filed a false application with Cranston Probate Court for approval of fiduciary and attorney fees for work she claimed to have performed in May on behalf of the Barbieri estate.

Santilli and Facha DiMaio had been in constant contact regarding Barbieri’s estate, according to court documents.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Santilli : one count of entering a dwelling to commit larceny, two counts of larceny over $1,500, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny

: one count of entering a dwelling to commit larceny, two counts of larceny over $1,500, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny Chatelle : one count of receiving stolen goods over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to receive stolen goods, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, and one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses

: one count of receiving stolen goods over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to receive stolen goods, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, and one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses Baughman : one count of receiving stolen goods over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to receive stolen goods, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of larceny over $1,500 and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny

: one count of receiving stolen goods over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to receive stolen goods, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of larceny over $1,500 and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny Connors : one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of unlawful appropriation over $1,000, and three counts of providing a false document to a public official

: one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of unlawful appropriation over $1,000, and three counts of providing a false document to a public official Facha DiMaio: one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, and one count of providing a false document to a public official

Santilli, Chatelle and Connors were arraigned Thursday in Providence Superior Court and each was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. Baughman and Facha DiMaio are scheduled to be arraigned on July 31 and Aug. 2, respectively.

12 News reached out to Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. regarding Facha DiMaio. He confirmed she has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Just like everyone else, she is afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Polisena wrote in a statement to 12 News.

DiMaio’s attorney, James Howe, told 12 News the 65-year-old “maintains her innocence and will aggressively defend herself and her reputation.”

“Priscilla Dimaio has been indicted for submission of a bill for legal services rendered, wherein dates were mistakenly entered. Not for work not performed!– but for an error that is made and corrected in legal pleadings on an everyday basis,” Howe wrote in a statement.

Anita Baffoni and Kim Kalunian contributed to this report.