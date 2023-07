CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered in Cranston Sunday for the 118th St. Mary’s Feast.

The event continued Sunday morning with a parade in the Knightsville neighborhood in Cranston. Frank Caprio, who retired as Chief Judge of the Providence Municipal Court this year, served as the parade’s grand marshal.

Festivities will continue throughout the day and wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m. The fireworks display will be held at Atwood Field.