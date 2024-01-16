CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Local and state leaders gathered at the Ministers Alliance of Rhode Island’s 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday.

Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Gabe Amo and Seth Magaziner were all in attendance.

“The purpose of this gathering is to bring communities together to be reflective of all the attributes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but also recognizing the scholastics of those within our community, our young people,” said Rev. Howard M. Jenkins Jr., the president of the Ministers Alliance.

At the event, 11 students were awarded scholarships to help with their college education:

Abigail Bunch – Rhode Island College

Alyssa Correia – University of Rhode Island

Rodney Wilson – Rhode Island College

Phanuel Okouta – University of Rhode Island

Sydney Vaughn – Brown University

Na’vellah Nije – St. John’s University

Imani Dukes – University of Rhode Island

Alyssa Pierre – Providence College

Isaac Gbaba – University of Rhode Island

Derrick Pennix – Brown University

Magdalene Karmo – Rhode Island College