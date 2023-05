CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly a dozen residents were displaced by a fire that damaged a Cranston apartment building Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Mansion House Apartments on Oaklawn Avenue just after 4 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the building.

Everyone inside the building escaped safely and no one was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting 11 displaced residents from four families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.