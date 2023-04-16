COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a fire on Main St. In Coventry around 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

The Coventry Fire Department said the fire started after someone attempted to light a fireplace in the basement.

“There was a build-up of propane in the house and then there was a fireplace involved, so that’s what they (investigators) are looking at now,” said Coventry Fire Chief, Frank Brown. “There was a gas fireplace in the basement that the occupant was trying to ignite and then there was an explosion.”

Brown also said that one woman was injured in the fire.

“There is one injury, she has been transported to Rhode Island hospital with some minor burns. The two children in the home are fine.” said Brown. “We are sending our prayers out to the family and the woman that was hurt, that she makes a full recovery.”

Brown said that the injured woman and two children were the only people inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.