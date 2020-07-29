1 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in West Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A person was killed after a car erupted into flames in a crash on Interstate 95 in West Greenwich overnight.

More than a dozen police and fire vehicles responded to I-95 southbound past Exit 6 shortly after midnight.

State police say the driver, who is unidentified at this time, died at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Part of the highway was temporarily closed until crews cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.