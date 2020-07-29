1 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in West Greenwich

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A person was killed after a car erupted into flames in a crash on Interstate 95 in West Greenwich overnight.

More than a dozen police and fire vehicles responded to I-95 southbound past Exit 6 shortly after midnight.

State police say the driver, who is unidentified at this time, died at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Part of the highway was temporarily closed until crews cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour