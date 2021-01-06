1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Warwick house fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in West Warwick early Wednesday morning that left a man dead and another man seriously injured.

Crews say a 40-year-old man has died after calls came in of someone being trapped in the home on New London Turnpike around 3 a.m. Another man is also in the hospital with serious injuries.

Two firefighters and two police officers were also hurt and are being treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Although the houses in the area are close together, the fire didn’t spread to any other buildings despite the flames quickly spreading.

New London Turnpike is currently blocked off by Campbell Street.

The State Fire Marshal is also on scene investigating.