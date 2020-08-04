1 injured in fiery Cranston crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree then burst into flames in Cranston late Monday night.

Police responded to the crash in the area of 490 Wilbur Ave around 10:15 p.m.

The driver was transported to the hospital and two passengers were not injured, according to police.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say no arrests have been made and there were no signs of intoxication.

The crash remains under investigation.