CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Cranston home was hit by gunfire late Monday night, leaving one man wounded.

Cranston police said they got a call around 11 p.m. that someone approached the Mica Avenue home and fired multiple shots.

Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds, which police said are not believed to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The evidence indicates this was not a random shooting, police said, but rather a targeted attack on the home and the people inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Tortorella at (401) 477-5041.