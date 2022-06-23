WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A head-on crash in West Greenwich Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Officials say the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Victory Highway. One of the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The driver of that vehicle was brought to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

No word on what led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.