WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was taken to the hospital after his recreational vehicle hit a tree in Warwick.

Police said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Jefferson Boulevard in the area of Service Avenue.

The elderly driver was found unresponsive and CPR was initiated on scene, according to police. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, but no word on his condition at this time.

Police believe he may have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.