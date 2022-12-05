WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man in his 70s was forced from his home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said crews responded around 4 p.m. to 398 Nausauket Road after neighbors reported seeing smoke pouring out of the home. The man was able to make it out before firefighters arrived on scene.

The house was heavily damaged inside and the man has been displaced, according to fire officials. He’s now getting help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for future updates.