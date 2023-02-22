EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A 92-year-old Warwick man has died following a serious crash Monday afternoon in East Greenwich.

The head-on collision happened around 1 p.m. on Post Road near Old Forge Road, according to police.

The investigation revealed Edward Amoroso may have suffered a medical episode, which caused him to veer out of his lane and hit an oncoming vehicle, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.