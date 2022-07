SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died following a single-car crash in South Kingstown early Friday morning.

Police say the car crashed into a tree just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Route 1 and Congdon Drive.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.