CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Cranston Thursday morning.

Police say around 8 a.m., a car was driving on Laten Knight Road when it crashed into a tree and then became engulfed in flames.

One person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.