CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a head-on crash in Cranston Monday evening.

Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano tells 12 News two vans collided on Scituate Avenue.

The driver of one of the vans died, according to Patalano. The passenger in that van was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other van was not injured, according to Patalano.

Patalano said one of the vans has oxygen tanks inside, which are highly flammable. He said first responders are trying to determine the best way to remove it safely from the roadway.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.