‘We’re stopping them’: DLT director outlines response to $23 million in fraud

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — When Rhode Island was struck by a banking crisis in the early 1990s, unemployment claims poured in at record levels.

“We had 5,300 claims in a week and people thought the sky was falling,” Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) Director Scott Jensen said before the Senate Oversight Committee on Monday.

Fast forward to 2020, and the DLT was receiving 40,000 claims a day.

“We beat that weekly record in a day, every day, for like two months,” Jensen said.

With such an increase in volume, fraud (holding steady at around 1% of all claims) has accounted for roughly $23 million during the pandemic.

It’s a problem plaguing unemployment systems across the country. The FBI is investigating and Rhode Island State Police are assisting.

The DLT is working to automate fraud-detection, all while walking the thin line of protecting the state’s trust fund and ensuring those whose claims are legitimate are getting their money.

“We’re seeing enormous claim levels right now,” Jensen said. “A lot of those claims are fraud and we’re stopping them.”

“Right now 80,000 of our friends and neighbors are going to call on this Sunday and they’re going to certify a UI benefit and those aren’t fraud,” he continued. “Those are real people who need help.”

Jensen said he gives the DLT a C+ for the speed at which they get people paid, but he said if he had to grade on a curve, Rhode Island would get an A.

So far, the state hasn’t had to borrow from the federal government to pay people’s benefits, something Jensen said about a third of other states have had to resort to.

“That means Rhode Island employers aren’t going to have to pay back a loan with interest to the federal government,” he said.

While the state plans to file a multi-million dollar insurance claim this spring, they’ve already succeeded in recovering about $3.5 million in fraudulent payouts by working with banks.

If you believe you may be a victim of unemployment fraud, you should contact the R.I. State Police by filling out their online form.

If you do get a 1099 on a fraudulent unemployment claim there is a form to fill out on the DLT website and they will send an amended form.