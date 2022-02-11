PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say if you get behind the wheel impaired, they’ll be waiting for you.

State leaders and public safety officials are urging Rhode Islanders to have a plan in place to get home safely if out watching the Super Bowl, which data shows has been a historically dangerous weekend on the roads.

R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the state recorded 48 crashes on that Sunday in 2019.

“Last year that number was 116. That’s a 200% increase, more than a 200% increase in a year on that day,” Alviti added.

Alviti said the goal is for zero fatalities on Rhode Island roadways, and his agency has a 10-year plan in place in hopes of reaching that goal.

Over the past three years, R.I. State Police Col. James Manni said there have been 186 deadly crashes on Rhode Island highways, and state police have investigated 57 of them.

“Many of these fatals were due to impaired driving, which meant they were all preventable,” Manni said.

“If you decide to get behind the wheel impaired, we will be waiting for you,” he added.

The story the statistics don’t tell, according to Manni, is the impact of the victims’ families.

“If anyone could see that raw pain with these tragic losses, they would never get behind the wheel while impaired,” Manni said.

State officials said Rhode Island is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to reducing impaired driving. The state has been identified as a “mid-range state,” by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), meaning it has a higher percentage of fatalities among impaired drivers.

Chief Arthur Martins (ret.), who now serves as coordinator for the state’s new Impaired Driving Engagement Counsel, noted that in 2018, the percentage of impaired driving deaths in Rhode Island was 38%, while the rest of the country was at 29%.

In 2019, that figure grew to 44% in Rhode Island, Martins said, while the rest of the country dropped to 28%.

Martins said the purpose and goals of the counsel will be to reduce the incidence of impaired driving through deterrence, prevention, communication, education and treatment.

Messaging from the counsel will be emphasized during notable times, like the Sunday’s big game.

“Impaired driving deaths and injuries are 100% preventable. Please think before you drive,” Martins said. “The message is simple. If you do decide to consume alcoholic beverages, please make the responsible decision and do not drive afterwards, or find someone to bring you home.”

Col. Manni also highlighted how 42 emergency vehicles have been hit while stationary on Rhode Island roads since 2017. He said 31 of those were state police vehicles, a growing number that alarms him.

Beyond celebrations this weekend, Manni said there are plans to expand a critical unit of the state police. Thanks to federal funding, the Traffic Safety Unit was formed in Nov. 2019 and is now made up of seven troopers.

“We are the only state police agency that has a unit funded in that way that is strictly traffic enforcement,” he added.

Since the inception of that unit, Manni said there have been roughly 1,200 arrests, 620 of which were DUI, and 8,800 summons issued from that unit alone.

When the latest state trooper class graduates, Manni said he plans to double the size of the unit in order to get 24-hour coverage, seven days a week. He said that would be “on top of the complement of dozens of troopers working every day.”

Aside from not driving impaired, officials are reminding people to practice other safe driving habits, like wearing a seat belt, obeying speed limits and putting down phones.