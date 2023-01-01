(WPRI) — Fireworks events that were scheduled to be held on New Year’s Eve in both Warwick and New Bedford were both postponed and will take place on Sunday instead.

12 News spoke to Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi on Friday afternoon due to the inclement weather in our area.

The event will now begin Sunday at 3 p.m. at Rocky Point. People will be able to enjoy food from local food trucks, festive music and giveaways.

A fireworks display will then take place at 6 p.m.

New Bedford Mayor Scott Mitchell said, in a social media post, that there was a diesel spill in the harbor near where the fireworks were about to be set off.

He said that show was rescheduled until 9 p.m. Sunday night.