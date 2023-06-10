WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The 58th Annual Gaspee Days Parade was held Saturday afternoon in Warwick.

The parade and celebrations throughout the weekend commemorate the burning of the British schooner HMS Gaspee by Rhode Island colonists in the Narragansett Bay.

The June 1772 attack is known as America’s “first blow to freedom” in the Revolutionary War.

The 5K foot race kicked off Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 10:00 a.m.

A fun morning / afternoon with the @wpri12 crew in the Gaspee Days Parade! Cody was a big hit in the passenger seat. pic.twitter.com/x6vJ9Z4MPl — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) June 10, 2023

Several members of the 12 News team participated in the parade including Chief Meteorologist Tony Petraca, meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Steven Matregrano, anchor Mike Montecalvo, reporter Amanda Pitts and Rhode Show co-host Will Gilbert.

The Gaspee Days concludes Sunday, with a reenactment of the Burning of the Gaspee at Pawtuxet Park at 4:00 p.m.