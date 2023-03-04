KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island student was hit by a shuttle bus on Wednesday according to a university spokesperson. The student was in the middle of a crosswalk on URI’s Kingston campus.

The university says they can’t comment on how the student is doing or the extent of their injuries.

URI police are investigating the incident.

In a statement, URI said, “the safety of our campuses remains a priority and the incident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact URI Police at 401-874-4910.”

It is unclear whether the bus driver will face any charges or disciplinary action. URI says the bus driver is employed through First Transit, Inc. not the university.

12 News has reached out to First Transit, Inc. but has yet to hear back.