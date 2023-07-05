EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has suspended the license of an urgent care nurse after he reportedly engaged in “inappropriate physical contact” with a patient, 12 News has learned.

Raymond Dillon III, a registered nurse at an unnamed urgent care center, is accused of writing his phone number on a female patient’s thigh during an examination, according to a suspension notice made public by the Health Department last week.

The suspension notice also states that Dillon reportedly told the patient he would take her “out for wine,” and that this wouldn’t be the last time the two saw one another.

The Health Department will decide whether to revoke Dillon’s license, which he has had since February 2016, during a hearing scheduled for Monday.

