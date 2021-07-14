Upgrade delayed for DMV’s appointment registration system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A planned upgrade to the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles’ online registration system has not yet been implemented, according to DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi.

Grimaldi said the upgrade, which was supposed to be installed this month, has been delayed due to “technical staff scheduling.”

No further details were provided, including a new timeline for the update.

The DMV shifted to being by appointment only due to the pandemic. Back in June, the agency told 12 News the appointment registration system would be a permanent fixture since it streamlines the whole process.

Grimaldi said the new reservation system will be more user-friendly and “cut down or eliminate individuals making multiple reservations, which will make more reservations available for other customers.”

