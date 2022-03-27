CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Local organizations continue to show their support for Ukrainian refugees.

The Casimir Pulaski Mutual Aid Society held a Ukraine relief fundraiser at the Pulaski Club in Central Falls on Sunday.

Wesley Grela, president of the Casimir Pulaski Mutual Aid Society, says all proceeds from Sunday’s event would be going to Caritas, Poland’s largest charity organization.

According to its website, Caritas is “responsible for national campaigns and providing international aid, supporting, in particular, victims of natural disasters and armed conflicts around the world.”

“If we can help them out in any way we can, yes we will do so, whether it be physically, monetarily, sustenance, whatever the case may be,” Grela said.

One month in to the crisis in Ukraine, the United Nations Refugee Agency says it estimates 3.7 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine, “making this the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.”

The UN says an additional 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine’s borders.

