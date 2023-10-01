WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are facing gun and drug charges after being arrested at a homeless encampment in Woonsocket.

Richard Bittner, 30, and Junior Martinez, 53, were both taken into custody on Friday after Woonsocket police found bags of crack cocaine, knives, a loaded 9mm ghost gun and a 9mm magazine, and a loaded Colt 38 revolver at the homeless encampment under the Hamlet Bridge – where both men were staying at the time.

Arresting officers also say a large amount of cash was found in the area.

Bittner was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, carrying without a license or permit to carry (ghost gun), possession of a firearm while delivering or manufacturing, and possession of prohibited large-capacity feeding devices.

Martinez was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy, carrying without a license or permit to carry, possession of a firearm while delivering or manufacturing, possession of prohibited large-capacity feeding devices, and possession of a firearm of a person convicted of a violent crime.

The department says both men had previous narcotics charges.