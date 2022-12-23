(WPRI) — A Rhode Island man found himself in a sticky situation when airport security discovered disassembled gun parts hidden inside peanut butter jars in his checked bag Thursday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the man, who has not been identified, was traveling out of JFK International Airport.

TSA officers found the gun parts wrapped in plastic wrap and stashed inside two JIF peanut butter jars in his luggage.

The man was arrested by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officers.