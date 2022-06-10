PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Rhode Island State Police trooper who’s suing the state after he was fired for being intoxicated and not showing up for work is no longer doing so anonymously.

Through his attorney, Jason Lawton filed a notice of intent to proceed using his own name on Wednesday. He originally filed the lawsuit under the name John Doe.

The move follows a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island. The ACLU said it filed a motion last week on behalf of two advocacy groups — Black Lives Matter RI PAC and Direct Action for Rights and Equality — asking the court to dismiss the case or require the trooper to use his real name.

The groups argue that it would’ve been unconstitutional for Lawton to sue under a pseudonym since the case involves government operations and official misconduct.

“The constitutionally-protected principle of judicial openness requires that litigants ordinarily must proceed in their own names,” the ACLU wrote in a news release, adding that while “the case involves potentially embarrassing allegations that the plaintiff committed official misconduct, the possibility of embarrassment does not justify shielding the identity of a public official from the public that he is sworn to serve.”

Lawton claims his termination violates the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR). According to the ACLU, he initially received a two-day suspension and a probationary period for failing to notify his superiors that he was dating a subordinate. Several weeks later, he was allegedly found to be “heavily intoxicated” after failing to show up for work, which led to him being fired.

Lawton’s attorney did not answer when contacted by 12 News.

The ACLU has since dismissed its motion and a hearing on the matter scheduled for later this month has been canceled.

The ACLU also said it plans to seek out similar lawsuits that were filed anonymously.