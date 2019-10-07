Tractor-Trailer rolls over on Lincoln highway

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews were called to a tractor-trailer rollover around 5:45 Monday morning.

Crews blocked off part of Route 116, near the bottom of the Route 146 off-ramp as they worked to clear the scene.

It appears the tractor-trailer had was the only vehicle involved in the crash. When Eyewitness news crews arrived on the scene, the semi-truck was on its side in the right lane.

An ambulance was on the scene, however, it’s unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.

This is still a developing story. We’re waiting to hear back from Lincoln and Rhode Island State Police about what led up to the crash. Check back on WPRI.com for updates