Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Tractor-Trailer rolls over on Lincoln highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews were called to a tractor-trailer rollover around 5:45 Monday morning.

Crews blocked off part of Route 116, near the bottom of the Route 146 off-ramp as they worked to clear the scene.

It appears the tractor-trailer had was the only vehicle involved in the crash. When Eyewitness news crews arrived on the scene, the semi-truck was on its side in the right lane.

An ambulance was on the scene, however, it’s unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.

This is still a developing story. We’re waiting to hear back from Lincoln and Rhode Island State Police about what led up to the crash. Check back on WPRI.com for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams