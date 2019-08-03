Town holds send-off party for Barrington Little League team

BARRINGTON, R.I (WPRI) — The town of Barrington held a send-off party for the Little League Baseball team headed to the New England Regional Tournament.

They beat Cranston West 10-7 on Tuesday to advance in the tournament, earning a trip to Bristol, Connecticut.

Players, coaches and fans gathered in Barrington on Saturday morning, as the town bid goodbye and good luck to the team.

“These guys have worked their tail off practice day in and day out. They’ve given up vacation time they’ve given up pool parties to show up and be ready to go so we’re incredibly proud of them. And we’re just excited for them to have this opportunity,” said coach E.J. Anderson.

This is the first time in 44 years Barrington has represented Rhode Island in the New England Regional Tournament.

“It’s pretty much like a dream I would never have thought that we’d make it this far ever,” said player Owen Pfeffer.

Barrington’s season has been near perfect. An early loss in game one of the District Tournament could have set a losing momentum. But instead, they used it as motivation.

“We had our backs against the wall. And I think we can beat any team we face if we put our minds to it and focus,” said player Lucas Tanous.

“We needed to play every game like it was our last game, a championship like game, and the kids battled. They had the grit and tenacity to fight through,” added team manager Chris Promades.

“We never mention the W or L word at all, we just talk about playing with 100% of our head and our heart all season long,” said coach Frank Fede.

So with one final cheer of “Let’s go Barrington!” and a police escort, they hit the road headed for Bristol. And with a team from Rhode Island winning the New England Regional Tournament four out of the past five years, they hope their next stop is in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series Tournament.

“Well I hope we can win our first two games and make it to the championship and I hope we can win that to go to Williamsport,” said player Mason Cain.

Eyewitness News will be in Bristol to cover the team throughout the tournament. Their first game is Monday night.