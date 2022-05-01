PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a home on Central Street has temporarily displaced three people. The Red Cross says they are stepping in to help the two families.

Pawtucket fire crews responded to the blaze early Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say there were heavy fire conditions in the basement of the home when they arrived on scene.

Battalion Chief Michael Thurber told a 12 News crew on scene that there were initially reports of people trapped inside, but the victims were able to safely escape and did not need rescuing.

Thurber said several people were treated by first responders but did not need hospitalization. There were no injuries reported.

The whole home sustained damage from smoke and firefighters fighting the blaze. Thurber says at the moment the home is not livable: “We’ve terminated the gas and electric and put up a big hole in the roof, so they won’t be able to stay here until it’s repaired.”

The Red Cross says they are helping two adults and one child who were living in the home. The organization is providing a recovery envelope with guiding information, comfort kits including personal care items such as toothbrushes, shaving supplies and deodorant.

The Red Cross says they will connect the families with caseworkers to figure out a longer-term recovery plan.