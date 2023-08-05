SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — In just under four hours South Kingstown Police arrested three men for impaired driving on Friday night.

At 5:15 p.m., police were alerted to a suspected impaired driver. Matthew Lebelle, 64, of Narragansett, was stopped on Route 1 North in South Kingstown. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and was arraigned at the police station.

He was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, and refusal to submit to a breath test. Lebelle is set to appear in district court on Monday.

At 8:40 p.m. police say they observed Nicholas Wescott, 39, of South Kingstown, swerving in the lane of travel – crossing over double yellow lines several times on Upper College Road. He was taken into custody after failing a series of field sobriety tests, police say. He was transported to the police station and his car was towed from the area.

Wescott was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and drugs, and refusal to submit to a breath test. Police say Wescott was also a bail violator and will be in custody at the ACI until his appearance in district court on Monday.

At 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a report of a three-car collision on Route 1 South, just south of Salt Pond Road. After an investigation, police took Kenneth Bager, 44, of South Kingstown into custody under suspicion of DUI.

Bager was arraigned at the station and charged with driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs, and refusal to submit to a breath test. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Bager is set to appear in district court on Monday.

“For our department to arrest three impaired drivers in the span of four hours is unprecedented,” said Matthew C. Moynihan, Chief of Police for South Kingstown. “