Thorr Bjorn, URI athletics adjusting to life without sports

Thorr Bjorn has spent most of his adult life in college athletics and has never seen anything like this. Coronavirus has halted all college sports.

“I hope it’s a once in a lifetime experience going through something like this, ” Bjorn said via Skype.

“With how hard young people work, coaches and what they do, it does break your heart.”

Spring sports were cancelled across the NCAA due to coronavirus. And even with those athletes getting another year of eligibility, capitalizing on that is complicated with players, especially seniors entering the work force. Schools also are obligated to fulfill incoming scholarships.

Even with the complexities of it all, Bjorn says his URI community is rallying.

“It’s been an amazing process to watch and something I”m proud of,” Bjorn said.