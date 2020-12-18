This year’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign in honor of crash victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This year has been unlike any other when it comes to tragedies, and the Rhode Island chapter of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is hoping that this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will help everyone end it on a positive note.

Sean Cassidy, executive director of MADD Rhode Island, said there have been 73 fatal crashes statewide this year alone.

“Our goal is to have no more victims and so to do that we need everybody,” Cassidy said.

The campaign begins Friday and runs through the remainder of the year. It includes 18 police departments from across the state, including the Rhode Island State Police.

This year, however, the officers that will be conducting those targeted DUI patrols across the state will be doing so in honor of the victims.

“We’ll send the officer a packet with information about that victim and the family member that they are honoring, and they read the packet and while they do that shift, it’s in memory of that victim,” Cassidy explained.

More than 30 patrols will take place in Rhode Island throughout the campaign, Cassidy said.

He reiterated that drunk driving is a crime, and can be 100% prevented.

“We don’t want to make the holidays any harder for anyone else,” Cassidy said. “Just make the right decision when you’re out for yourself, but also for everybody else.”

Here are a series of safety tips to keep in mind while celebrating this holiday season: