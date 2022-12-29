EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.

The Flavortown food critic has filmed more than 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and it’s estimated he has visited more than 1,250 restaurants in the process.

Mashed, a food news and recipe site, decided to go state by state and compile a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

Fieri has been to 10 restaurants in Rhode Island on his show, but one in East Providence tops them all.

The Italian Corner, located at 10 Boyd Avenue, has real Italian food that you would be served in Italy today. Everything at the restaurant is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines, and even the chef.

Right when you walk in there is a massive display of deli meats. There is also a “pasta room” in the back where fresh noodles are made every day.

When Fieri made his visit to the Italian Corner, the brasato sandwich special on a fresh-baked roll had his mouth-watering. If you come on the weekend for dinner, Fieiri suggests ordering the homemade tortellini bolognese with ragu.

Crossing over state lines into Massachusetts, Fieri has checked out 37 restaurants but one in Boston has taken the top spot.

The Yankee Lobster Company, located at 300 Nothern Avenue in the Seaport District, is the best place around to get lobster. The Bay State is known for its local seafood, and the restaurant is run by a family that’s been in the fishing business for generations — specifically within the lobster industry.

Aside from the restaurant, there is a market where you can pick up freshly made seafood specialties or buy fresh seafood by the pound to take home.

When Fieri made his visit to the Yankee Lobster, he called the lobster mac ‘n’ cheese “ridiculous,” and the cod cakes tasted like the “perfect storm.”