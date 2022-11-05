SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old boy was killed late Friday night after a car crash in Swansea.

According to a release from Police Chief Marc Haslam, officers received a call just after 11 p.m. about a crash on Marvel St.

When police arrived, they found a car that had struck a fire hydrant and utility pole.

The driver, identified as Ethan Kielec, 17, of Swansea, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old passenger was transported the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Swansea Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.