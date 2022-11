NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday.

New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.”

The victim was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment and he is expected to recover.

The teenager was arrested for the attack.