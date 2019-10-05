Nesi’s Notes: Oct. 5

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The challenges that the Rhode Island Republican Party faces in 2019 can’t all be blamed on President Trump; the GOP has won just three of the 51 statewide and federal elections in Rhode Island since 2000, and none since 2006 — well before Trump’s emergence. Still, his brand of politics has proven particularly toxic in blue states, creating a major challenge for Republican leaders who must balance the strong support for him among party loyalists with a larger electorate that disapproves. For Rhode Island GOP Chair Sue Cienki, the safest bet is to avoid the topic as much as possible. “I’m lucky because I’m the head of the Rhode Island state Republican Party, and there’s so many issues in Rhode Island, and that’s what I’m really focusing in on,” Cienki said on this week’s Newsmakers. (Asked about the president urging foreign leaders to investigate the Biden family, she said, “I think President Trump is a disruptor. He’s changed the way that we talk about the presidency, certainly. But I don’t think he’s the first one who started it.”) Cienki says she’s laser focused on winning General Assembly seats next November — so much so that the GOP is not seeking a 2020 nominee to challenge Sen. Jack Reed. (“I’m not even sure if we’re going to field a candidate for that,” she said.) Instead, Republican leaders have identified 55 House and Senate races where they think they have a shot at knocking off Democratic incumbents. Top targets: Rep. Jay Edwards of Portsmouth, plus Rep. Justine Caldwell and Sen. Bridget Valverde, both from Cienki’s hometown of East Greenwich. WPRI 12 political analyst Joe Fleming said Cienki is right to zero in on specific districts, and suggested she should focus on three things: quality candidates, fundraising, and district-level organizing. “If they don’t have those three things, they’re not going to make inroads,” Fleming warned. The question is, will Cienki’s candidates be able to carve out their own identities in the midst of another national election that centers on Trump?

2. The fight between IGT and Twin River over the Lottery’s IT contract continues to consume the State House, though it’s unclear how closely the broader public is following the fight. There were two hearings this week — Eli Sherman has a recap of Tuesday at Senate Finance here, and I have details on the presentations House Finance saw Thursday here. Two PDFs worth your time if you want to dive into the details: this Department of Revenue presentation making the case for the deal, and this Twin River one making the case against IGT’s stewardship up to now. The House is done with its hearings for now, while the Senate has three more scheduled through the end of the month. Then the hot potato of what to do next will be in the laps of Speaker Mattiello and Senate President Ruggerio. … Meanwhile, Twin River’s table games revenue is now down 40% in Lincoln since Encore opened; CommonWealth reports Encore itself has been surprised by the strength of its offering.

3. Here’s a dispatch from Target 12’s Eli Sherman: “It didn’t take long for people to take action after a months-long investigation by my colleague Susan Campbell and me revealed rape victims are not guaranteed access to their rape kit results in Rhode Island, and there are conflicting policies and procedures surrounding the process. Sen. Elizabeth Crowley, D-Central Falls, has vowed to file legislation next session that would mandate testing of all rape kits — only about 30% are currently tested — and guarantee victims access to the results if they want them. Day One executive director Peg Langhammer, meanwhile, tells us her nonprofit will convene a task force comprising advocates, law enforcement and health officials to create overarching policies surrounding access, so that everyone working on sexual assault cases involving rape kits is on the same page. The quick action offers a stark reminder of the powerful role individuals’ stories can play in forcing change. Our report was spurred by two women who came forward to share their experiences after navigating the convoluted and highly sensitive system surrounding rape kit access.”

4. One in three Providence public school students is an English language learner — and a new Council of the Great City Schools report suggests Providence leaders continue to fail them, seven years after it warned major changes were needed.

5. Candidate Watch: Michelle McGaw will challenge Portsmouth Rep. Dennis Canario in the Democratic primary for House District 71 … Kendra Anderson will challenge Warwick Sen. Erin Lynch Prata in the Democratic primary for Senate District 31.

6. Inbox: Senior adviser Tom Coderre and policy director Matt Santacroce are leaving the governor’s office. … Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will headline the Providence NAACP’s 106th Freedom Fund Awards Gala on Nov. 1.

7. The field of candidates for Joe Kennedy’s U.S. House seat is starting to take shape, and it’s not exactly pulling from all corners of the 4th District: so far all five Democrats are from either Brookline or Newton, and it’s unclear if anyone will run from the district’s other geographic hubs in Attleboro, Taunton or Fall River. Democrat Jesse Mermell, a former Deval Patrick spokesperson who counts a number of Rhode Island operatives among her fans, has made the most aggressive effort to court the rest of the district — she made her kickoff announcement at Al Mac’s in Fall River, and plans stops this weekend in that city (at mayoral frontrunner Paul Coogan’s shrimp dinner) as well as Attleboro and Mansfield. Democrat Jake Auchincloss is also planning a campaign swing through Fall River today. As for who the eventual Democratic nominee will face in November 2020, that remains unclear — The Sun Chronicle’s Jim Hand reports local Republicans are showing little interest in being a likely sacrificial lamb.

8. Meanwhile in the U.S. Senate race, Joe Kennedy is facing a pincer movement from his three Senate rivals — incumbent Ed Markey and lesser-known Democrats Shannon Liss-Riordan and Steve Pemberton — over the issue of debates. Markey’s wily campaign team challenged Kennedy to a November debate on the senator’s signature issue, climate chnage, just a half-hour before the younger lawmaker jumped into the race last month — and has wielded that cudgel repeatedly since. After discussions between the two campaigns (and email leaks to Politico’s Steph Murray), Kennedy’s campaign said Friday morning he would like to do six regional Senate debates, one on climate — but no mention of a date. That led to a joint statement later in the day from Markey, Liss-Riordan and Pemberton challenging Kennedy to join them next month. Stay tuned.

9. The federal races aren’t the only political drama in Southeast Massachusetts this fall, as the mayoral preliminary elections have been full of surprises. Fall River takes the cake with its indicted incumbent, who was in court this week fighting to hold onto the mayor’s office. Taunton had its own brouhaha when Governor Baker swooped in and removed incumbent Tom Hoye 24 hours before the filing deadline, giving Baker’s fellow Republican Shaunna O’Connell an edge in the unexpected open-seat race. New Bedford, not to be outdone, saw its mayoral prelim on Tuesday end with Mayor Mitchell and City Councilor Brian Gomes in the top two spots — but on the same ballot Gomes also ran for council, and after the results came in he decided to drop out of the mayor’s race to seek re-election instead. Thus Mitchell’s opponent on Nov. 5 will be the third-place finisher, Richard Tyson Moultrie. Attleboro, the other local city picking a mayor this fall, is comparatively sedate: first-term incumbent Paul Heroux is looking to withstand a challenge from City Councilor Heather Porreca.

10. One of Rhode Island’s newest corporate citizens is iXblue Defense Systems, a maker of advanced undersea navigation technology that Commerce RI lured from Natick to Lincoln earlier this year. One lure was about $1 million in state tax credit; another, according to CEO Mack Barber, was being in the home state of Jack Reed and Jim Langevin, thanks to their high perches on the congressional military committes. “I actually intended to stay in Massachusetts, but the effort that the state made to bring us here brought us here,” CEO Mack Barber said on this week’s Executive Suite. “And looking back now, it was a great decision for us.” While iXblue only has 13 Rhode Island employees right now — excluding those who work at its Cranston contract manufacturer, Federal Electronics — Barber says he expects significant growth over the next five years, projecting iXblue’s sales will soar from $10 million to $100 million. More broadly, he sees only good things ahead for Rhode Island and Massachusetts as the Pentagon continues to invest more in undersea capabilities. The region “pretty much owns that undersea, unmanned market,” he said.

11. Also on Executive Suite this week is Hannah Garrison, founder of one of Providence’s most interseting companies: Wear Your Music. Garrison’s company partners with a host of rock stars — from James Taylor and Keith Richards to Adam Levine and Lisa Loeb — who have agreed to give Wear Your Music their old guitar strings, which the company turns into keepsakes like bracelets and sells online. The musicians get to direct a portion of the profits to a charity of their choice, and Garrison reports Wear Your Music has donated more than $500,000 over the last six years.

12. Regular readers know I’ve been tracking the plight of Rhode Island’s dwindling dairy farms, who’ve been devastated by a collapse in milk prices over recent years. EMMA Acres, the Exeter family farm we profiled in a TV piece last winter, is launching a new effort to stay competitive this Sunday with the grand opening of a store on the farm. It comes as President Trump’s agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, made headlines this week when he told an audience in Wisconsin that he doesn’t know how many family dairy farms will survive the current crisis. “In America, the big get bigger and the small go out,” he said. “I don’t think in America we, for any small business, we have a guaranteed income or guaranteed profitability.”

13. My colleague Mike Montecalvo continued his long-running series on the fight against Alzheimer’s disease this week, including an interview with Dr. Stephen Salloway of Butler Hospital. Salloway offered the hopeful prediction that the current generation will see a cure for Alzheimer’s, suggesting it “will be a much more treatable, preventable illness in the near future than it is today.” Researchers like Salloway are also asking more people to sign up for clinical trials that will help discover treatments — you can do that at the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which Mike is emceeing Sunday morning at the Roger Williams Park Temple to Music.

14. All ZIP codes are not created equal: URI’s Department of Health Studies has discovered the average life expectancy for a Barrington resident is 83, while the average Woonsocket resident doesn’t even make it to 76 — a gap of over seven years. “Out of more than 50 different factors that we analyzed related to well-being, we found that the variable with the strongest correlation to life expectancy was education,” reports Professor Steven Cohen, who leads URI’s Rhode Island Life Expectancy Project. “The more highly educated a population is, the better population outcomes are – and we found this for every measure of education.”

15. Shot: the great Dan Barry on “The Prince of Providence.”

16. Chaser: the great Scott MacKay on mob and Cianci nostalgia.

17. Good news, podcast and audiobook fans: experts say listening has the same effect on our brains as reading. So sign up for the Newsmakers podcast and get smarter immediately!

18. A gem from The New Yorker: literary critic Nicole Rudick explains how “Peanuts” created what she calls “a space for thinking.”

19. Bryan Curtis on the carnage at “Sports Illustrated.” Henry Luce must be rolling over in his grave.

20. Robert Simonson on the history of the martini.

21. Tickets are on sale for the annual Pawtucket Hall of Fame awards banquet on Nov. 1, when our own Joe Fleming will be among the inductees, along with Rhode Island Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg and Pawtucket Public Library Director Susan Reed among others. More info here.

22. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – R.I. Republican Party Chair Sue Cienki. Watch Sunday at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence. This week on Executive Suite – iXblue Defense Systems CEO Mack Barber; Wear Your Music president and designer Hannah Garrison. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 8 p.m. on myRITV (also Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on Fox or 7:30 a.m. on The CW). Podcast lovers, you can subscribe to both shows on iTunes — get the Newsmakers podcast here and the Executive Suite podcast here — and radio listeners can catch them back-to-back Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. See you back here next Saturday morning.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook