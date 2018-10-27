Nesi’s Notes: Oct. 27

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Hard to believe, but the election is now only 10 days away – and this Monday at 5 p.m., we’ll release our final WPRI 12/RWU poll of Rhode Island voters for 2018. Our previous survey a little over a month ago showed Gina Raimondo leading Allan Fung by 7 points, and Sheldon Whitehouse leading Bob Flanders by 19. The margins have varied elsewhere, but the narrative has been the same: every survey since the primary has showed Raimondo and Whitehouse in the lead. Their advantages are obvious: they’re incumbents; they’re Democrats in a blue state in a favorable year for their party; they have vastly more campaign money; they’re collaborating on a robust field operation. Yet the two races also have clear differences. Whitehouse has been polling over 50%, a strong position for an incumbent, and has had the TV airwaves to himself since Flanders went dark earlier this month. Monday’s poll will show whether Flanders’ focus on the Brett Kavanuagh hearings has dampened the senator’s support. By contrast, while Fung may be an underdog, he is in a stronger position than Flanders. For one thing, Fung’s deficit against Raimondo is smaller. Raimondo has never cracked 50%, and she has weaker job and favorable ratings than Whitehouse. Fung’s campaign is also continuing to air new TV ads. However, Raimondo’s campaign is outspending him on the air, and is getting buttressed by the financial firepower of her allies in the DGA, whereas Fung’s RGA allies have shifted resources away from Rhode Island . Fung is also being hampered by the candidacy of Joe Trillo, whose showing in the poll could signal how big a factor he will be Nov. 6. Yet if we’ve learned anything in recent years, it’s that the political climate can shift fast; James Comey’s fateful letter wasn’t released until Oct. 28, 2016, after all. It’s not over yet.

2. Notes from the campaign trail. … Allan Fung released a new TV ad about UHIP (and Joe Trillo). He also promised to restore pension COLAs , crack down on illegal immigration and improve the DMV . … The state police union endorsed Fung. … Trillo accused Fung of stealing his policies on the DMV and pensions. … Trillo figured in mailers from the RGA and the Democratic Party, with the Republicans linking him to Raimondo and the Democrats linking him to Trump . … Gina Raimondo released a new TV ad on the Cranston police scandal, and the DGA released a new ad on Fung, Trump and health care. … Raimondo held various events in her official capacity. … The Rhode Island Democratic Party repeatedly criticized Fung over his work as a lobbyist. … Save the Children Action Network began airing its final TV ad as part of a $600,000 buy for Raimondo. … Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball changed its forecast on the governor’s race from “Leans Democratic” to “Likely Democratic.” … Nellie Gorbea campaigned with Nick Mattiello in House District 15; Steve Frias sent a mailer on “The Mattiello Gang.” … Gorbea’s opponent, Pat Cortellessa, held an event on voter ID. … Sheldon Whitehouse released a 60-second “closing argument” TV ad . … The Washington Post’s fact checker gave Whitehouse “Four Pinocchios” for claiming the GOP wants to get rid of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. … Bob Flanders held an event with the DEA whistleblower who’s criticized Whitehouse. … Supporters of Question 1 (the $250-million school bond) held a news conference. … RIPEC reported borrowing costs for all three bond questions will total $590 million.

3. Unexpected controversy of the week: Sheldon Whitehouse’s comments to the Projo’s Patrick Anderson about giving Puerto Rico and D.C. statehood. “The problem of Puerto Rico is it does throw off the balance so you get concerns like, who do [Republicans] find, where they can get an offsetting addition to the states,” Whitehouse said. The senator’s remarks sparked a quick backlash on the left. Vox’s Ezra Klein wrote Whitehouse had given “genuinely bizarre answers.” New York Magazine’s Eric Levitz tweeted , “Few things make me feel more doomed than Democratic senators worrying aloud about whether proposals for expanding democracy might unfairly disadvantage the Republican Party.” By Thursday afternoon Whitehouse had changed his tune, saying in a brief statement, “I would support statehood for Washington DC and Puerto Rico if either of those proposals came up for a vote in the Senate.”

4. Here’s our first of two dispatches from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Is Mayor Elorza starting to soften his stance on contract negotiations with the Providence Teachers Union? After spending the last several months on the campaign trail repeatedly telling residents he’d gladly support pay increases for teachers if he thought it would lead to better outcomes for kids, the mayor sent a 1,000-word email to supporters this week where he twice mentioned that he doesn’t blame educators for the district’s low-performing students or projected future budget shortfalls. But that doesn’t mean the two sides are any closer to ending a contract standoff that has now surpassed 400 days. In the message, Elorza offered his a few more details about what he considers ‘transformational’ for the district, including maximizing students’ time on task, adding more social and emotional supports, expanding personalized learning and providing more professional development for teachers. He also included a lengthy list of investments the city has made in kids over the last four years, before warning that ‘difficult decisions’ are coming to address the district’s budget woes. While the two sides were at the negotiating table this week, a group of city teachers also met with independent Dee Dee Witman as they consider whether to endorse in the mayor’s race. No decision was announced as of Friday.”

5. And here’s our second dispatch from Dan McGowan: “Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has been named to the fall class of NewDEAL Leaders , a national group that bills itself as working to enact ‘pro-growth progressive solutions.’ The East Side councilwoman was nominated by Treasurer Magaziner, who was part of a previous class. (Mayor Elorza and former Mayor Angel Taveras are the only other Rhode Islanders who have been members of the organization.) While LaFortune has made a push behind the scenes to become the next council president, it appears as though Councilwoman Sabina Matos has the upper hand in that race. Still, LaFortune is widely viewed as having a bright future in city politics, and her role with NewDEAL may open doors for her in the coming years.”

6. Democrat Peter Neronha is all but certain to be elected Rhode Island’s next attorney general next month. (His only opponent, Alan Gordon, made TMZ this week for loudly spelling a racial slur during a forum at North Kingstown High.) Neronha joined Tim White and me for this week’s Newsmakers , where he laid out his vision and plans for the AG’s office. Among his most interesting comments: one of his top legislative priorities will be asking the General Assembly to pass a law that would allow him to conduct the same sort of grand-jury investigation Pennsylvania just did on the Catholic sex-abuse crisis.

7. Dan McGowan had an interesting story the other day about Mayor Elorza breaking with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation to support abolishing ICE . The story came to mind on reading this smart New York Times Magazine piece about how Democrats are struggling to come up with a unified immigration policy other than opposition to President Trump. Also interesting: the piece describes a pro-immigration congresswoman’s frustration when some of her fellow Democrats backed a recent GOP resolution to oppose letting undocumented immigrants vote. Among those who voted in favor of the resolution: David Cicilline and Jim Langevin. (Joe Kennedy III and Bill Keating voted “present,” along with 69 other House Democrats.)

8. David Cicilline is the subject of a lengthy new article in National Journal on his race against Cheri Bustos to be assistant Democratic leader. Author Daniel Newhauser argues the Cicilline-Bustos contest “is shaping up as a proxy battle for the future of the party and a referendum on its current leader.”

9. Tim White obtained the chilling confession tape of notorious Rhode Island serial killer Craig Price , who could be released from prison in a year.

10. Did Deloitte mislead Arkansas about what went wrong with UHIP ?

11. Democratic Congressman Bill Keating, who represents a Massachusetts district that runs from southern Fall River and New Bedford out to the Cape and Islands, is facing a credible Republican challenger this year in Peter Tedeschi. (Yes, Tedeschi’s family owned the convenience-store chain of the same name.) The pair met for a debate Wednesday night at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, and tried to out-moderate each other as they sought votes in what, for Massachusetts, is a relative swing district. Tedeschi is spending real money and would likely be getting more traction in a better year for Republicans, but national forecasters continue to think Keating is in no trouble. While Tedeschi avoided all mention of President Trump, he repeatedly name-checked fellow Republican Charlie Baker, who’s coasting to re-election and will likely pile up votes in Southeastern Massachusetts next month.

12. Will former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick run for president ?

13. Kim Kalunian reports on a Massachusetts entrepreneur’s effort to have RIDOT add “flying” pods to the Rhode Island transportation network . (They remind me of an individual-car Monorail.)

14. A tough week for Hasbro.

15. The next governor of Illinois will have a mess on his hands .

16. The chasm between booming cities and the rest of the America.

17. Popular Mechanics on what the world will look like in 2045 .

18. A powerful reflection on mortality by Tom Scocca.

19. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Democratic AG nominee Peter Neronha. Watch Sunday at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 8 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). Catch Newsmakers and Executive Suite back-to-back on your radio Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. See you back here next Saturday morning.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook