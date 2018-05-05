Nesi’s Notes: May 5

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The latest campaign-finance reports demonstrate once again that Gina Raimondo is likely to have a huge financial edge over her gubernatorial rivals this year. The Democratic incumbent raised an astounding $1.3 million during the first quarter, bringing her campaign stockpile to $4.3 million as of late March – even though her team has already spent $1 million since the start of 2017 laying the groundwork for her re-election bid. Money isn’t everything, to quote the old cliché, but spent wisely, it can do a lot. To take one example, Raimondo is raising enough that she could go up with TV ads in June – and then never go off the air through November. Another way to look at campaigns’ financial strength is burn rates: how much of the money coming in is going out the door the same quarter? Raimondo had the lowest first-quarter burn rate among the candidates raising serious money, spending 26% of what she took in, followed by Republican Patricia Morgan (33%), Democrat Matt Brown (56%) and Republican Allan Fung (61%). Despite that, Fung remains Raimondo’s best-funded rival, with $316,000 on hand. He’s also made clear he has an eye on securing the maximum $1.18 million in state matching funds available if he wins the GOP nomination. (Raimondo isn’t eligible.) Outside groups are an X factor – the RGA has reserved $1.5 million in TV ad time, the DGA will certainly spend money to defend the seat, and super PACs could pop up anytime. One thing’s for sure: this race will be very expensive. In 2014, roughly $8 million backed Raimondo to win the Democratic nomination and the governor’s office, about $5 million backed Fung, and total spending by all candidates cracked $15 million. How high will this year’s total be?

2. Gina Raimondo has now raised about $13 million since she entered politics in 2009 – a ton of money in Rhode Island. For comparison’s sake, Sheldon Whitehouse has raised about $9.4 million over the same time period, and Jack Reed has raised about $5 million (per the Center on Responsive Politics).

3. The tempo of the governor’s race is noticeably ramping up. The campaigns and their allies are sending a near-daily stream of news releases criticizing each other. This week saw new cable TV ads from Patricia Morgan ( on her priorities ) and Joe Trillo ( on immigration ). Morgan detailed her first set of policy proposals , and a day later was Allan Fung’s second policy rollout . Gina Raimondo made sure to tie Electric Boat’s big jobs announcement to her economic-development policies – allowing Matt Brown to draw a clear contrast with her – then made the rounds with Patrick Kennedy as he paid his old state a visit. Fung landed a punch when Raimondo withdrew a fee on state vendors 48 hours after he criticized it. And that’s just some of what happened since Monday. Of course, no gubernatorial candidate drew more attention than Giovanni Feroce, who saw his business travails make headlines once again, then used social media to tee off on the Projo’s coverage of him. He insists he has no intention of exiting the race, and the state GOP is treating Feroce as a serious candidate, helping publicize his May 20 kickoff event.

4. Gina Raimondo and Allan Fung mixed it up over policy, too. The subject was Rhode Island Works, the 10-year-old cash welfare program funded with federal TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) money. Rhode Island Works currently provides an average of $187.50 a month to just under 10,000 people, at a cost this year of $24 million. On Thursday, Fung argued the program is too lenient in allowing “job searching” to count toward its work requirement, suggesting all able-bodied adults should be working, training or doing community service to qualify. “Rhode Island is better when fully engaging their talents,” he said. Raimondo spokesman David Ortiz hit back, arguing Fung is joining President Trump in “a big push to slash support for the most vulnerable people.” Politics aside, though, Raimondo’s own administration has raised concerns about how Rhode Island Works currently operates. Last year, the Department of Human Services sought a consultant to help redesign the program, expressing concern that “Rhode Island’s work-participation rate has been among the lowest in the nation” – just 11% in 2015, versus 34% nationally. DHS said it wanted to find ways to “encourage low-income individuals to obtain the skills and credentials needed to secure employment and/or increase their earnings potential, leading to economic self-sufficiency.”

5. Lincoln Chafee’s nascent U.S. Senate comeback bid has already run into rough seas, in no small part due to his views about Russia and Vladimir Putin. That topic won Chafee a banner headline in last Friday’s Projo, though Chafee now alleges his comments “ got taken out of context ” by the paper. But the controversy continues: this week Chafee was the subject of a critical story in lefty magazine The Nation that resurfaced his late-2000s work with Rinat Akhmetov, a Ukrainian oligarch tied to Paul Manafort. (The Chafee-Akhmetov connection was originally uncovered in 2010 by then-rival Frank Caprio’s campaign.) The chatter has been loud enough that Chafee quipped Friday on WPRO, “I am not a Russian spy.” Still, his views on Russia – and the Mueller investigation – are clearly very different from those of most Democrats. Chafee called the entire probe a “witch hunt” last week during an interview on Dan Yorke’s TV show , echoing President Trump. “I think this whole Russian collusion thing is shooting Democrats in the foot,” Chafee said. So, will he run? Chafee has pushed back his timeline, now saying he could take a few more weeks – and commission a poll – before deciding whether to jump into the primary.

6. One of the lingering questions about Speaker Mattiello’s $72,000 campaign-finance violation involved the role played by his former legal counsel, Richard Raspallo, who was made a court magistrate last year. Raspallo served as treasurer of Mattiello’s PAC, leading some to ask whether Raspallo disclosed the investigation when he applied for his new job. A court spokesman dismissed the issue this week, saying in an email that Raspallo “has confirmed that he was not the subject of, nor a party to, any complaint filed with the Board of Elections.” As the Projo’s Kathy Gregg noted, Raspallo was specifically named in the GOP’s initial complaint over the PAC in his role as treasurer. Yet it turns out there’s a legal loophole that apparently did indeed absolve Raspallo of any responsibility for the PAC’s illegal spending. “Right now, under the existing law, the treasurer is not responsible for the PAC’s activities,” Board of Elections member Steven Erickson explained on this week’s Newsmakers . “One of the bills we have in the General Assembly is to make the treasurers of PACs responsible. We have a lot of PACs that spend all their money, disappear, never file a report, and nobody’s responsible. We have to waive the fees. So we have been pushing for some time to make the treasurers personally responsible.” (The entire interview with Erickson is well worth watching.)

7. Rhode Island jumped from No. 42 to 32 on Chief Executive magazine’s Best States for Business survey this year. The publication credits state leaders for “an approach that is almost always guaranteed to be effective with CEOs: making it much easier to do business.”

8. Our weekly dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Providence officials understand the city has a better chance at hitting Powerball than at selling or leasing the water supply in an election year . But let’s pretend all the stars were to align and state lawmakers suddenly endorsed the idea. What would it mean for Providence’s pension system? If all goes as planned, the city is projecting that as of June 30 it will have $351 million in assets to cover $1.3 billion in promised pension benefits. Keeping in mind that the Elorza administration has promised it will deposit any proceeds from a water transaction directly into the pension fund, a windfall of, say, $300 million would instantly bring the city to a funding level of around 48%. That may not seem all that impressive, but consider this: at its current pace, Providence isn’t projected to hit 48% funding until 2031, a year when its annual required contribution is currently projected to hit $129 million. For folks who don’t live in the city, the idea that even one penny of their water bills might go to pay for the city’s past mistakes may not be appetizing. But behind the scenes, city officials are quick to point out that if Providence does end up in bankruptcy, a sale or lease deal involving the water supply might happen anyway. Nevertheless, the Elorza administration still has a lot more convincing to do. The mayor has talked a lot about cutting tax rates if such a deal were to occur, but he hasn’t shown state leaders what other reforms he’s willing to make in order to strengthen the pension system. And unlike his predecessor Angel Taveras, he’s done little to win over union leaders who might be able to help.”

9. On three recent occasions – the Providence Place mall shooting, the news conference on a spike in shootings, and the March snowstorm – other Providence leaders were the face of the city’s response to a high-profile event because Mayor Elorza was out of town. So just how often is the mayor traveling? Tim White got the records – and took his findings to Elorza . Tune in for Tim’s report Monday at 5 p.m. on WPRI 12.

10. PawSox update: Speaker Mattiello wants to try and get a stadium deal done this session if possible – though “there is nothing definite at this point,” a spokesman cautions – as Worcester officials say they’re still in the hunt to snag the AAA team.

11. Can Judge Netti Vogel bar reporters from talking to jurors forever ?

12. Brown Physicians Inc., the new practice Brown University set up last year by merging together six independent doc groups , is now a year into its existence. Dr. Angela Caliendo, who’s serving as interim executive director of Brown Physicians, said it’s another sign of how the Ivy League school is taking a much more active leadership role in Rhode Island’s health care sector. “When I came [to Rhode Island] five years ago, one of my first comments was, ‘Where’s Brown? Where’s Brown’s role?’” Caliendo said on this week’s Executive Suite . “I was very closely linked, accustomed to being linked, to medical schools when I was down at Emory [University]; here, I’m like, ‘There seems to be a gap.’ And that has changed dramatically over the last five years. And when you talk to physicians who have been here for a long period of time – you know, 15, 20 years – it’s a new day. We feel like Brown’s involvement is at a completely different level than it’s ever been before. And I think that’s really important for the medical school, and I think it’s also really important for physicians. It really helps us just come together and work better and do our job more effectively.” Caliendo says she hopes some of the remaining large independent practices in Rhode Island could someday join Brown Physicians, too, increasing its size beyond its current roster of about 500 doctors.

13. Treasurer Magaziner is out with a set of report cards on locally-run pension plans . “The report cards clearly show that many municipal pension plans face significant challenges,” he warns. Not exactly breaking news, but an ongoing problem for many of Rhode Island’s municipalities, most notably Providence.

14. A corker of a mob story from Tim White.

15. John Dickerson asks if the presidency has gotten too big for one person .

