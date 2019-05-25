Nesi’s Notes: May 25

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. To start this Memorial Day weekend, a pause to remember the names of the 29 Rhode Island service members who have given their lives in the wars since 9/11. The honor roll: Gregory Belanger, Joseph Camara, Charles T. Caldwell, Michael Andrade, Sharon T. Swartworth, Matthew J. August, Curtis Mancini, Richard L. Ferguson, Matthew K. Serio, Christopher Cash, John J. Van Gyzen IV, Christopher S. Potts, Holly A. Charette, Matthew S. Coutu, Dennis J. Flanagan, Brian R. St. Germain, Dale James Kelly Jr., Moises Jazmin, Michael R. Weidemann, Ronald A. Gill Jr., Francis L. Toner IV, Kyle J. Coutu, Michael F. Paranzino, Dennis C. Poulin, Nickolas D. Schiavoni, Dennis P. Weichel Jr., Abraham Tarwoe, Timothy R. McGill and P. Andrew McKenna Jr.

2. There are now 23 Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination — but so far few of them have managed to win endorsements from members of Congress. That includes the Rhode Island delegation: Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, David Cicilline and Jim Langevin all remain neutral in the 2020 race at this writing. “I like them all,” Whitehouse told reporters, smiling, during a news conference at his office last week. “And I’m staying studiously away from trying to make any selections amongst them. What are we up to, two dozen now?” Like Reed, Whitehouse had nice things to say about former Senate colleague Joe Biden, the current frontrunner, though multiple current colleagues are also in the mix. Cicilline and Langevin also have multiple current and former House colleagues in the race, including Beto O’Rourke. Across the border, Joe Kennedy III is backing his home-state senior senator (and former law professor) Elizabeth Warren, as is U.S. Sen. Ed Markey. But Southeastern Massachusetts’ other congressman, Bill Keating, hasn’t endorsed Warren or anybody else. At last check he had plenty of company in the Bay State delegation on that score — and since that time a second member of the group, Congressman Seth Moulton, has become a declared candidate.

3. Somebody is polling public opinion on Partners’ proposed takeover of Care New England. Multiple Nesi’s Notes readers report receiving a telephone survey in roughly the past week asking a battery of questions about the hospital deal, potential messaging around it, and political leaders. One respondent said the poll specifically tested the job ratings of Governor Raimondo and AG Neronha, the two officials who will decide whether to OK the transfer of the hospitals. It also asked about the favorability ratings of Partners, Brigham & Women’s, Lifespan, Care New England, and the latter two organizations’ CEOs, Tim Babineau and Jim Fanale (respectively). Sounds like someone could be planning a public campaign about the deal.

4. “Quitting a job for a better offer is a time-tested method of securing a pay raise, improved working conditions or both,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Now a national backlash is building against employers that make such movement harder with noncompete agreements that bar departing employees from taking jobs with industry competitors for certain periods of time.” That includes Rhode Island, where Senate Minority Whip Maryellen Goodwin is sponsoring a bill which would ban noncompetes for certain classes of employees, including low-wage workers. Governor Raimondo is strongly supporting the legislation, which has not yet been scheduled for a vote in Senate Judiciary. State Sen. Donna Nesselbush has also introduced legislation on noncompetes in recent years.

5. Pawtucket’s venerable Howell Smith Druggist is closing its doors, joining other local independent pharmacies like Phred’s in selling to CVS. The announcement triggered a flurry of tweets from van Eeghen’s Pharmacy, which recently opened in Cranston, arguing that independent drugstores are “being pushed out by corporate anti-competitive unethical practices” at the big pharmacy-benefit managers (or PBMs) like CVS and Express Scripts. Van Eeghen’s wants Peter Neronha to follow the lead of other state AGs and take a closer look at PBM behavior. Asked about the issue, Neronha’s spokesperson told my colleague Steve Nielsen the allegations are “concerning,” and said, “We are monitoring cases initiated in a number of states into lack of transparency and overcharging by PBMs and would welcome the opportunity to discuss this issue with locally owned pharmacies.”

6. Tim White’s report on rising student use of potent THC, and how much it’s alarming Rhode Island school leaders, sparked quite a response. Read it here.

7. A big expansion of truck tolls is coming starting July 31.

8. Former state Sen. Christopher Maselli, a Johnston Democrat who served time after a 2010 conviction for bank fraud, has just released a book called “The New Debtors’ Prison: Why All Americans Are in Danger of Losing Their Freedom,” written with Paul Lonardo and published by Skyhorse. “Maselli draws from his personal knowledge of the criminal justice system based on his experience on both sides of the prison walls as an attorney as well as a former inmate, to take a hard look at our modern prison system that systematically targets the poor and vulnerable of our society in order to fund the prison-industrial complex,” according to the book’s summary. … On a related topic, Kim Kalunian reports the Rhode Island courts are currently owed about $112 million in outstanding fines and fees.

9. Could faster train service between Providence and Boston finally become a reality?

10. Connecticut leaders are looking to kick the can — again — on the state’s pension shortfall.

11. What is the FBI up to at Warwick City Hall?

12. The Wall Street Journal looks at the ongoing financial struggles of Millennials. (Some folks now break out a microgroup in the larger Millennial generation: “Xennials,” born between 1977 and 1985.)

13. A jazz legend wound up needing a GoFundMe to pay his medical bills.

14. Classical music finally gets the Spotify it deserves.

