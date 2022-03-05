Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. It’s now been a year since Gina Raimondo’s departure for Washington reshaped the Rhode Island political landscape. What had been expected to be an open Democratic gubernatorial primary featuring three general officers — Dan McKee, Seth Magaziner and Nellie Gorbea — was transformed into a race with an incumbent who’d been given 18 months to audition for voters. Much has happened since then — Helena Foulkes, Matt Brown and Luis Daniel Muñoz joined the primary, while Magaziner exited — but the most important fact remains that it’s now a referendum on an incumbent. McKee had a week that showed the upsides and downsides of that position. He got to spend his one-year anniversary in office touring the state, touting the improving coronavirus situation and announcing federally funded grants for hospitality and tourism businesses. But he also saw another round of negative headlines about the $3,000 bonuses for state workers that he created last fall (although it was the judiciary, not McKee, that gave the payments to judges). Meanwhile, the governor’s challengers met (virtually) Sunday night for their first joint appearance, giving a look at their evolving pitches to voters while McKee was in Florida with the Democratic Governors Association. In a way the event suggested two primaries, as Gorbea and Foulkes competed to be the mainstream alternative to McKee while Brown and Muñoz urged voters to embrace a more radical vision. Gorbea tried to draw a distinction with Foulkes, contrasting her record with unnamed challengers who “have been in the business of making profits for business,” while Foulkes made the traditional business candidate’s argument about bringing private-sector skills to government. But Foulkes is still finding her footing, forced to clean up one answer the following day to say she supports a constitutional amendment guaranteeing a right to education. Brown has no trouble differentiating himself thanks to policies like a $19 minimum wage, but it’s unclear if a plurality of Democratic primary voters will be on board with the scale of change he envisions. Will any of the challengers have the combination of message, money and momentum needed to dislodge an incumbent?

2. The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus, the independent group that hosted the gubernatorial forum, kept the conversation mostly focused on policy issues like the economy, the environment and child care. But moderator Candace Brown Casey also found time for two fun questions — favorite Rhode Island food, and favorite movie. The candidates sounded surefooted on their first round of answers: Matt Brown said johnnycakes, Nellie Gorbea said calamari, Helena Foulkes said clam cakes, and Luis Daniel Muñoz said Federal Hill mozzarella. But Gorbea and Foulkes were both thrown by the movie question. “Oh,” Gorbea said. “That’s hard. Although I just enjoyed watching ‘Star Trek’ with my kid.” Similarly, Foulkes said, “Mmm – this is a hard one. I’m going to say – ‘Hunger Games.'” There was less hesitation from the other two, who went with “Field of Dreams” (Brown) and “Braveheart” (Muñoz). I asked Governor McKee’s campaign how he would have answered, but so far haven’t heard back.

3. Mark your calendars: on May 5 my colleague Steph Machado will be moderating a gubernatorial forum featuring all five declared candidates, organized by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. The topic will be taxes, spending and federal funds (but as moderator, Steph will choose the questions).

4. Speaking of Steph Machado, here’s a dispatch from her desk: “Will this be the year when Rhode Island becomes the fifth New England state to legalize marijuana? Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and his fellow Senate leaders are certainly banking on it, declaring in their weekly newsletter Friday that ‘2022 is the year we legalize cannabis in Rhode Island.’ The effort took a big leap forward this week as the House and Senate came out with identical leadership-backed bills sponsored by longtime legalization advocates Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. Scott Slater. The two chambers reached a compromise on the number of retail stores — 33 — and on how the new industry would be overseen, opting for a New York-style model with a three-member Cannabis Control Commission calling the shots, though Department of Business Regulation staffers would do much of the day-to-day work and advise the commission. (The New York law, incidentally, was crafted in part by Rhode Island’s former marijuana chief Norman Birenbaum.) There will still be hearings, months of debate and opportunities for the bill to be tweaked; several groups are already pushing for the expungement provision to become automatic. Governor McKee, who has previously opposed a Cannabis Control Commission, has not answered numerous requests this week for his thoughts on the new structure. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi’s statement on the bill was more cautious than his counterpart in the Senate, emphasizing this is not the final product, and the House wants input regarding ‘whether or how’ recreational cannabis should be implemented.”

5. Rhode Island political junkies may not have to wait until September for an election fix: the Providence City Council has voted to hold a special referendum on June 7 for voters to weigh in about the $500 million pension-obligation bond. (The proposal would still need support from lawmakers and the governor before it could actually move forward.)

6. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office is rarely quiet, but even by his standards the last few weeks have seen him generate a lot of headlines. Last month Neronha took a blowtorch to the proposed Lifespan-Care New England merger, not only denying their application but using a news conference to pick apart supporters’ arguments one by one. This week his lawyers were in court seeking to halt PPL’s proposed takeover of National Grid, one of the biggest business transactions in state history, despite state utility regulators giving their OK. And his decision last December to join with eight other AGs in rejecting a proposed opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family was vindicated Thursday, when they agreed to sweeten the pot significantly to secure a deal. That aggressive approach isn’t always appreciated by those on the other side of Neronha’s battles, and it isn’t always successful, as with his unsuccessful prosecution of political operative Jeff Britt. But Neronha makes no apologies for how he handles the job. “This office is really committed to maximizing our powers to help Rhode Islanders,” he told me Thursday after announcing the opioid settlement. “We’re really active on behalf of Rhode Islanders, we’re getting out on offense, where we see problems we’re going to try to stand up and do something about it. … I hope we’re delivering good results for them.” Neronha has drawn a Republican challenger for the November election, Chas Calenda, but if he secures a second term he will be the state’s top prosecutor through 2026. And though Neronha has downplayed the possibility, a potential run for higher office someday by Neronha is a regular topic of speculation among political observers.

7. The effort by some influential Democrats to establish Seth Magaziner as the leading contender in the 2nd Congressional District primary continued with his endorsement by the AFL-CIO, a move the union group made six months before voters go to the polls. “In our opinion, it’s so important to keep this seat in the Democratic Party that we needed that extra time to make sure we are as organized as possible,” AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Pat Crowley told me. Four other Democrats interviewed for the endorsement, and one of them — Omar Bah — cried foul afterwards when he learned Magaziner campaign manager Katie Nee Zambarano is the daughter of AFL-CIO president George Nee. “That was not disclosed to me, from the beginning to the end of the process, and I think that is corrupt,” Bah told me. “It was not fair to get me involved because the bottom line is, as someone who believes in fairness and democracy, I wouldn’t have participated — I wouldn’t have wasted my time to participate.” Noting that fellow Democratic candidate Michael Neary wasn’t contacted at all, Bah added, “I felt tokenized as the only Black candidate — reach out to the only Black candidate to make it look fair.” AFL-CIO officials declined to respond to Bah, while Magaziner’s campaign argued no family connection was needed to secure an endorsement due to his support for union-friendly policies like school construction projects. Reiterating the Magaziner campaign’s central message, spokesperson Patricia Socarras argued unions are getting behind him because “they understand that not only is Treasurer Magaziner a fighter for working families, he is also the strongest candidate to beat Allan Fung, whose first vote will be to put Kevin McCarthy and other extremist Republicans in power.” (Fung, of course, dismisses that argument against his candidacy.) Democrat Ed Pacheco’s spokesperson declined to join in the criticism of the AFL-CIO process, saying in a statement, “Ultimately, the most important endorsement is that of the voters, including hard-working union members throughout the 2nd District in September and November.”

8. As seen above, Seth Magaziner’s message in the 2nd District primary is heavily focused on how the race could affect control of the U.S. House. Joy Fox, one of seven other Democrats either running or exploring a campaign, is taking a somewhat different approach. “I absolutely love where I live,” Fox told Kim Kalunian on 12 News at 4 this week. “I love the state of Rhode Island. And I want my community well-represented in Congress. I’m also running for my family and families like mine, who are good people committed to living here and raising their families here, and they need government to work for them, not against them.” A former staffer to current 2nd District Congressman Jim Langevin, Fox is one of seven Democrats either running or exploring a campaign for his seat, and as a first-time candidate one of the challenges she faces is proving she can raise the money to compete with deep-pocketed candidates like Magaziner. “I understand that that is the nature of this business, and I am confident I will be competitive,” Fox told me after her on-air interview. (Asked by Kim whether her donations have reached six-figures yet, Fox said, “Getting there.”) Fundraising continues to be a major task for all the primary candidates. Omar Bah told me he has raised “a little over $5,000” so far, while Michael Neary said he has “raised a nominal amount so far” but just signed the fundraising firm Sterling Strategies to help.

9. A reminder of how valuable it is to win a Democratic congressional nomination in this region, no matter the margin: two years ago Jake Auchincloss squeaked out a 22% victory in the primary for Joe Kennedy’s seat; on Saturday he’s kicking off his first re-election campaign with no announced primary challengers. (He does face a rematch against Republican Julie Hall.)

10. Just in Friday night: David Cicilline is visiting the Poland/Ukraine border this weekend.

11. Rhode Island punched above its weight in President Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday night, with not one but two pieces of legislation authored by the state’s congressional delegation getting mentioned by name: Sheldon Whitehouse’s DISCLOSE Act and David Cicilline’s Equality Act. The Whitehouse bill is the older of the two, first introduced in 2012 as a response to the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Short for “Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act,” it would impose a long list of disclosure and other requirements on the funders of political activity; Whitehouse argues it would increase transparency, while conservatives say it would infringe on speech. The bill was folded into Democrats’ two big voting-rights packages over the last year, both of which passed the House but were blocked by Senate Republicans using the filibuster. Chuck Schumer has promised another Senate vote, but it’s hard to imagine DISCLOSE would clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold by itself. As for the Equality Act, it would amend federal civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ Americans and has drawn some GOP support, but is opposed by those who think it would lead to legal problems for churches. Cicilline first introduced the bill in 2015, and it has passed the House twice since 2019, but it would need to win over Republicans to avoid a filibuster in the Senate.

12. The number of rescues that other communities sent to Providence for mutual aid jumped 33% between 2018 and 2021, as Tim White reported on Monday. Yet Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré disagrees that the numbers indicate a need for the capital city to add more rescues. “I could go to 10, they’d probably be busy,” Paré told Tim. “That’s not the solution in my mind – expanding.” Instead, he wants Providence residents to become more discerning about whether they actually need to call for a rescue depending on the situation. But how likely is that to happen?

13. After AG Neronha and the FTC rejected the Lifespan-Care New England merger for being anticompetitive, there was speculation that the hospital groups might look for a way to resurrect the deal at a smaller scale — which would require them to divest hospitals. But Care New England CEO James Fanale is showing no interest in that, telling me this week that such a move is “not on the table” and he sees no path forward for Lifespan and CNE to combine into one. While Fanale insists CNE is in better financial shape than many think, he still expects to be talking with would-be merger partners once again before long, arguing that “ultimately at some point we’ll have to be part of a larger system.” (One big question: will Mass General Brigham be interested in a second run at CNE, or will executives there be wary of reengaging in Rhode Island after they were pushed out last time?) Another interesting effect from the merger’s demise is a renewed focus on whether the state needs to increase its Medicaid reimbursement rates. The AG highlighted those payments as a key problem for local hospitals, and interim R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Jim McDonald echoed him this week. “Medicaid rates are low in our state. They’re very low,” McDonald said on 12 News at 4, adding, “That’s something that, quite frankly, we all as a state need to look at — why is that the case and is there anything we can do about that?” Women & Infants President Shannon Sullivan made a similar argument to my colleague Adriana Rozas Rivera, saying, “If people have historically felt very invested in having one of the country’s most premier women’s health institutions in this state, but we don’t get paid for the cost of care that we provide here — and Medicaid’s the biggest proportion of that — if Rhode Island wants to continue to have a hospital of this caliber, Medicaid rates need to be looked at.”

14. A change at the R.I. Department of Administration: Robert Dulski departed last month as the agency’s lead spokesperson, and has started a new job as director of advocacy at the R.I. Medical Society. Dulski is one of three new faces at the trade group for doctors, along with new CEO Stacy Paterno, a health-care industry veteran, and associate director of member services Ali Walz. Back at DOA, communications responsibilities have been in the hands of Derek Gomes, who had been serving as Dulski’s No. 2. But Gomes himself was given a new job last December as a spokesperson for the Pandemic Recovery Office and the Office of Management and Budget; interviews are underway to replace him and Dulski in their former jobs.

