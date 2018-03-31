Nesi’s Notes: March 31

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Back in 2010, when Charlie Baker lost the Massachusetts governor’s race in a year when other Republicans were winning coast to coast, he hardly looked like a political force to be reckoned with. Fast-forward to 2018 and Baker is now nearly always identified as “the nation’s most popular governor,” riding a booming economy to sky-high approval ratings. He’s successfully inoculated his own brand against Donald Trump despite being a Republican in a deep-blue state, and has a two-to-one advantage over his little-known Democratic challengers. “It’s increasingly looking more and more difficult for the Democrats to dislodge Charlie Baker,” Politico’s Lauren Dezenski said on this week’s Newsmakers. It’s not all roses – voters give him poor marks on issues like infrastructure and housing costs, and the state police is suffering a series of scandals – but Baker remains in an enviable position. Yet is the price of Baker’s popularity a lack of big thinking on big problems? Exhibit A for critics making that case might be this week’s much-discussed Boston Globe story on the Hub’s ever-worsening traffic. “Greater Boston has to stop treating stately decline as its inevitable fate,” Globe columnist Dante Ramos argues. “Better to embrace our own growth – and plan accordingly.”

2. Boston remains firmly in the running for Amazon HQ2 and its 50,000 promised jobs – an exciting prospect for many, but also worrying to those who fear the region can’t handle the influx of new residents. And Brenda Clement, who heads HousingWorksRI at Roger Williams University, says Rhode Island needs to prepare for the spillover effects of a Boston HQ2, too. While HousingWorksRI hasn’t done a full analysis, “knowing how housing costs have escalated in Seattle, it is likely that we could see significant pressure, particularly because both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have very low inventories and vacancy rates in our current housing stock,” Clement tells me. “Obviously a potential of new jobs in the region is great news, but we need to carefully plan for the impacts on housing, transportation and other local systems so that all Rhode Islanders will benefit.”

3. Republican gubernatorial hopeful Allan Fung continues his efforts to drum up support for his campaign among out-of-state GOP donors. On Monday night, Fung was in Manhattan for The Monday Meeting, once described by BuzzFeed as “an essential stop for conservative leaders looking for cash and support from New York City’s deep-pocketed conservative elite.” An email invitation said the meeting, held at the Women’s National Republican Club, was “off-the-record and invitation-only.” Others scheduled to appear along with Fung included Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, economist Charles Sauer and Florida AG hopeful Ashley Moody. Fung’s newly hired campaign spokesman, Andrew Augustus, said Fung returned to Rhode Island late Monday, and emphasized that the event was not a fundraiser. “It was all about his leadership style, which translates into being a Republican in a blue state,” Augustus said of Fung’s remarks. “He talked about the rebirth of Cranston.”

4. Also heading out of state once again in search of campaign donations: Governor Raimondo. The Democratic incumbent is scheduled to make another trip to California next month that will include at least one fundraiser. According to an email invitation – which describes Raimondo as a “rock star” – the “intimate gathering” on April 16 at the Grand Hyatt in San Diego is being co-hosted by Deborah Quazzo and Michael Moe, top executives at GSV Capital and its venture-capital arm, GSV Acceleration Fund. Raimondo’s press secretary, Josh Block, said she will spend one day in California, and while there will give a keynote speech to women executives at a GSV-organized summit. The trip will also include unspecified economic-development meetings, he said.

5. Our weekly dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “It’s not every day you see Gina Raimondo and Allan Fung donating money to the same cause. But the two political rivals are among more than 50 prominent individuals who contributed to the mayoral portrait of former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras. (Taveras has become friendlier with Raimondo in the years since they ran against each other for governor, while he and Fung have been close friends since high school.) Other elected officials helping to cover the $14,000 portrait – on Facebook, Taveras wrote that it comes at “#NoTaxpayerExpense” – were Dominick Ruggerio, Nick Mattiello, Nellie Gorbea, James Diossa and Maryellen Goodwin. The rest of the who’s-who donor list is made up of various longtime Taveras supporters, including former Providence Journal publisher Howard Sutton, former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino and former Warwick Mayor Joe Walsh. The portrait will be unveiled at a ceremony in City Hall next Saturday.”

6. Some prominent Rhode Island leaders are getting worried about the Census test.

7. URI and RIC are raising tuition this fall. Republicans argue the increases could be avoided if Governor Raimondo axes her free CCRI tuition program; Raimondo says she’s “disappointed” by the move but remains strongly in support of the CCRI initiative. (Barring that, GOP Chairman Brandon Bell suggested finding the money by cutting either PR staff or the General Assembly’s legislative grants.)

8. Does the General Assembly need a conference committee for budget talks?

9. Back in college, a political-science professor once told our class that “wave” elections – when one party wins by a landslide – were relatively infrequent in American politics. He referenced years like 1994, 1980, 1974, 1964 and 1932. It’s striking then to think that if Democrats succeed in turning this November into another wave election, that would mark the fifth one in only 12 years – three for the Democrats (2006, 2008, 2018) and two for the Republicans (2010 and 2014). Would seem to say something about our times.

10. If Democrats do take the House this fall and Jim Langevin wins re-election, his 18-year tenure in Congress would give him significant seniority in the new Congress. According to Langevin’s office, he is currently tied for third in seniority among Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee, and one of the lawmakers ahead of him – Bob Brady – is retiring this year, bumping Langevin to a second-place tie. The ranking Democrat on Armed Services is Washington’s Adam Smith, and Langevin’s tie is with California’s Susan Davis. Langevin is also the third-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, behind Bernie Thompson of Mississippi and Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas. David Cicilline, elected a decade after Langevin, is further behind – he ranks eighth on the Foreign Affairs Committee and 10th on the Judiciary Committee. Of course, it’s quite possible their two seats will only exist for two more Congresses, changing the equation come 2023.

11. Does your family make $124,000 or more a year? Then Business Insider says you qualify as “rich” in our neck of New England.

12. Political watchers should keep an eye on Maine, which is about to conduct a big experiment with its elections system. Also of note in the linked Politico piece: Maine hasn’t elected a governor with a majority of the vote in 20 years, a much longer plurality streak than Rhode Island.

13. Attention local students: Rhode Island PBS is offering a $15,000 scholarship to high school seniors in the Providence-New Bedford TV market who want to go into broadcasting, communications or journalism. The station is funding the scholarship with some of the $94.5 million from its spectrum sale last year. “Although the scholarship is not restricted to Rhode Island institutions, our scholarship enables a student to pay for an education at Rhode Island College or the University of Rhode Island, both of which have excellent media communications programs,” notes Rhode Island PBS President David Piccerelli. The Rhode Island Foundation has more information about the scholarship on its website.

14. Could a coming automation boom be followed by a big economic bust?

15. “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer has some advice for CVS Health execs to boost their stock price: “Woonsocket’s own does not belong at these levels and if they would come on air and tell their story on this show, the stock would probably go up. Why? Because it’s too inexpensive, but they’ve got to tell the story and they’re not any good at doing it.”

16. Ken Doctor takes a look at the Projo’s fast-growing owner, GateHouse.

17. Happy Easter! And did you know a lawsuit involving Peeps could affect your retirement benefits?

