Nesi’s Notes: March 27

1. Billions of dollars are about to flow into Rhode Island from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and local leaders have nearly four years to spend it all. What should they do? As I laid out in Thursday’s special report, that is going to be one of the most important questions facing policymakers at all levels of Rhode Island government over the coming months. No small number of Twitter users replied to my story saying they expect the money to be squandered. But that seems fatalistic: not a dime has been allocated yet, so there’s lots of time for citizens to contact their lawmakers, city councilors and school committee members and let them know how they think it should be used. RIPEC CEO Michael DiBiase is among those urging the public to make their voices heard, rather than leaving the discussion to political elites. “I think sometimes process is almost as important as the result,” he said. “And particularly since the people of Rhode Island most affected by the pandemic tend not to be the most powerful and influential — how do we find out from them what’s best for them? I think that’s a key.”

2. All this money has to come from somewhere, and Democrats in Washington are putting it on the national credit card. The federal government is currently running the biggest budget deficits since World War II, and federal debt held by the public is on track to hit a record high by 2031. Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has urged governors to turn down the American Rescue Plan money — though even the Republican governor of his home state, Ron DeSantis, dismissed the suggestion. On the other hand, interest rates remain at historic lows, so debt levels don’t impose the same burden as they did before; even though overall debt is much higher, real interest payments are actually down as a share of GDP compared with the year 2000. Appearing live on our 4 p.m. newscast this week, Senator Whitehouse expressed little alarm about the fiscal situation, echoing his Democratic colleagues in the Rhode Island delegation. “A sudden, really strong surge of support for [hard-pressed] families can boost us across the chasm and get us into a good, bright economic future,” Whitehouse said. “And that’s the theory — you’re paying now for the boost that comes once that money hits the streets, and people have the ability to restore their family life and get themselves back on their feet again.” (For a more pessimistic take, read Jim Pethokoukis.)

3. The Act on Climate bill illustrates how the political winds at the State House have shifted in 2021. The bill calls for Rhode Island to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050; requires the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council to draft plans to hit that goal; and empowers citizens to sue the state if the emissions goals aren’t met after 2025. The Senate has moved markedly left since last year’s progressive primary victories, and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio easily passed the bill in his chamber on a 33-4 vote; all the Democrats voted yes, as did GOP Leader Dennis Algiere. The House was a different story. If Nick Mattiello was still speaker, it’s doubtful whether Act on Climate would have even been brought up for a vote, at least in its Senate-passed form. But Speaker Shekarchi embraced it and quickly had it on the floor. However, House Republicans managed to sow serious doubts about the measure among some moderate and conservative Democrats, arguing it would be too costly and place too much power in the hands of state bureaucrats. The result: the House vote was 53-22, with five of Shekarchi’s committee chairs among the defecting Democrats. The House and Senate still need to pass each other’s versions of the bill — those votes may happen on April 6 — and then the hot potato will land on Governor McKee’s desk. McKee told Ian Donnis he is skeptical of the Republican arguments, but if they gain traction, the governor could feel a tension between his image as a business-friendly moderate and his need to stay in the good graces of Democratic primary voters ahead of 2022. One talking point McKee is sure to wield: Massachusetts’ GOP governor, Charlie Baker, signed a climate bill with the same 2050 net-zero goal on Friday.

4. The effects of climate change aren’t hypothetical to East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, who is looking for ways to tackle the problems it’s causing his city. “We’ve got an incredible amount of oceanfront — our waterfront is an untapped potential — but we need to protect that. And we’re seeing it firsthand,” DaSilva said Friday during a live interview on 12 News at 4. “If you ever have a chance, take a ride down or walk down to Rose Larisa Park — it’s a beautiful park with beautiful access to the beach there, but the seawall is on the verge of collapse. And that certainly has to do with climate change, in my opinion, so whatever we can do to mitigate that. We’ve also got other areas along the waterfront that are starting to see some serious ramifications from constant bombardment by rising waters and weather changes.” East Providence is one of the six Rhode Island cities set to reap the biggest direct benefits from the federal relief law, with Townies set to get over $19 million, and DaSilva said he may seek to use a portion of that funding to fix the seawall. “If we can put some of that money toward infrastructure projects and offset having to go to the taxpayer for that, that would be fantastic,” he said.

5. How to spend the American Rescue Plan money could be an issue in next year’s elections, too. Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley, for example, is already discussing how the capital city should spend its allotment of more than $131 million. “This is one-time money, and that can’t be stated enough,” Smiley told Steph Machado on the latest Pulse of Providence. “The city has chronic structural deficits, and it’s really important that city leaders not use this one-time money for recurring expenses, because all that’s doing is putting off tough decisions in the years ahead.” His ideas: reduce borrowing for infrastructure projects, upgrade city IT systems, and make a supplemental payment to the pension system. (Since the relief law explicitly bars the federal funds from going into pension systems, that would have to be a two-step, with federal funds covering regular city costs so more regular city revenue can go into the pension fund.) “We have an opportunity right now where we actually have money that was unexpected, unbudgeted for, so I think it would make a great statement toward responsibility to make a supplemental payment,” Smiley said.

6. A month after reporting that Harvard gave Rhode Island an “F” for its vaccine rollout, Tim White touched base with Cambridge this week for a progress report and found the state now has a “B” grade, thanks to a rapid rise in jabs since mid-February. Rhode Island is on track to have about 30% of its population at least partially vaccinated by the end of this weekend, with supply expected to increase further in the coming weeks. “It’s good news for people in Rhode Island,” Governor McKee said at Thursday’s briefing. “They should be encouraged by the progress that our state has made.” It’s also good news because, as Eli Sherman noted Friday, “new daily infections are clearly edging upward” — experts have described the present situation as a race between the vaccines and the variants. Meanwhile, McKee announced a coronavirus-related staffing change on Friday: his longtime chief of staff, Tony Silva, has been temporarily reassigned to serve as lead COVID administrator. (McKee had initially said Silva would be overseeing COVID policy while also serving as chief of staff, but many were skeptical both jobs could be done by the same person, at least right now.) McKee said senior deputy chief of staff Tony Afonso Jr. — another person with Cumberland ties — will serve as acting chief of staff “overseeing all non-COVID-19 matters” for the time being.

7. When Dan McKee succeeded Gina Raimondo, one obvious change in the governor’s office was the gender of the officeholder; for now Raimondo is the only woman to serve as governor among the 76 people who’ve held the job since Nicholas Cooke in 1775. But the transition also marked a generational restoration, as Generation X handed the governorship back to the Baby Boomers — McKee, born in 1951, is actually older than Rhode Island’s only other Boomer governor, Lincoln Chafee (b. 1953). At age 69, McKee is the second-oldest governor to take office in the postwar era, edged out only by Bruce Sundlun, who was just shy of 71 when he got sworn in three decades ago. Raimondo was 43 when she took office, the youngest new governor since Phil Noel (then 41) in 1973, as well as the only governor under 50 in recent decades. Rhode Island governors have been getting older throughout the postwar era — the five oldest governors since World War II have all been elected since 1990. Prior to Sundlun, in fact, no recent governor had even been inaugurated in their 60s, let alone their 70s. And some of the early postwar governors were quite young: John Chafee was inaugurated at age 40, and John Pastore was 38 (though unlike Chafee, Pastore initially ascended to the office from the lieutenant governorship rather than winning it at the ballot box).

8. Every once in a while, there is a moment at the General Assembly when the humanity of its members is on display. One such moment happened this past week, when Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin rose to give an emotional speech thanking her colleagues for renaming a colon-cancer screening bill in her honor. (Goodwin has been fighting an extended battle with cancer.) She received a standing ovation, and Speaker Shekarchi immediately announced plans to pass the bill; it had died in the House repeatedly when Nick Mattiello was speaker.

9. First-term state Sen. Jonathon Acosta is making waves with his vocal opposition to the Senate’s dress code: the 31-year-old Central Falls Democrat’s point of view was covered this week by The Associated Press and The Economist.

10. The Rhode Island Democratic Party’s hiring of veteran operative Kate Coyne-McCoy as its new chief strategist, with marching orders to revamp party operations for the 2020s, certainly turned heads. It’s being seen as a sign that party poobahs want a modernized, professional operation — more of a normal state Democratic Party, rather than one that exists to serve the House speaker’s political needs, as well as one whose leadership is aligned with the national party’s mainstream. “I am eager to begin a building process that expands the reach of the party, that offers training and engagement for candidates, activists and voters,” Coyne-McCoy said in a statement. (For those who read into such things, the party news release announcing Coyne-McCoy’s hiring had quotes from all four members of Congress — including Jim Langevin, who beat her in the four-way 2000 primary for his current House seat — and the two General Assembly leaders. But the five general officers were relegated to a one-sentence mention at the end.)

