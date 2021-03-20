Nesi’s Notes: March 20

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. Today is Dan McKee’s 18th day as governor, and his first two-and-a-half weeks have been a whirlwind: he’s already released an $11.2 billion budget plan and made decisions on vaccinations that affect nearly every Rhode Island family. Asked on this week’s Newsmakers what has surprised him most about the job, McKee said, “It’s not the challenge, because I’ve gone through five transitions before. I think it’s the media attention. I think that’s an adjustment that needs to be made, and we need to make sure we do a good job communicating with the media.” The answer was vintage McKee: confident about his decisions and his policies, but not entirely convinced his message is coming through. One message he’s gotten across loud and clear already is his commitment to getting educators vaccinated and returning K-12 schools to full in-person learning. McKee says he expects about 80% of educators and child-care professionals will be vaccinated by the end of this weekend, which could let students be back in school five a days a week after spring break. “We want to salvage as much of this year as we possibly can,” McKee said.

2. Though Governor McKee dismisses the suggestion he has prioritized teachers to ingratiate himself with their unions ahead of the 2022 election, there’s no doubt he has built up some goodwill thanks to his advocacy. But can that harmony continue if one of the next items on his to-do list is a State House battle over charter schools? The precipitating factor is a bill that would establish a moratorium on charters, which passed the Senate last month. McKee turned heads this week when he told The Globe’s Ed Fitzpatrick that the financial issues often cited by charter backers are “a big lie,” and he doubled down on that position on Newsmakers. “That legislation is not a plan to improve our schools,” he said. Pressed by Tim White about his resolve on the issue, McKee committed to vetoing the bill if it reaches his desk, though he insists he doesn’t see it clearing the House. The House Finance Committee will hold a hearing on the bill this Tuesday, and its sponsors run the ideological gamut in the Democratic caucus, from Edie Ajello to Doc Corvese. Charter backers know they have a fight ahead: they’ve established a new group led by Pawtucket’s Janie Seguí Rodriguez, Stop the Wait RI, that has begun sending mailers which criticize the moratorium bill’s backers.

3. Forget the NCAA — fill out this bracket: which of the following 10 people will be Rhode Island’s next lieutenant governor? Your choices: R.I. Democratic Party Treasurer Elizabeth Beretta-Perik; former Cranston mayoral candidate Maria Bucci; state Rep. Grace Diaz; former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa; Senate Rules Committee Chairman Lou DiPalma; former state Rep. Joanne Giannini; Providence City Council President Sabina Matos; attorney John Partridge; state Rep. Bob Phillips; or state Rep. Anastasia Williams. Those are the finalists for the job announced Thursday by Governor McKee. On Newsmakers, McKee acknowledged the selection process has been “awkward,” but said productive conversations have happened with all who’ve applied. He expects to make a final decision within a month. McKee also said he’s open to putting a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot to have candidates for governor and LG start running together as a ticket: “If we get sponsors in General Assembly to put it on the ballot, I would definitely do that.”

4. Rhode Island has had 13 governors since Dan McKee was born in 1951. So which of them are his role models in office? The new governor picked a bipartisan pair of predecessors: Democrat Joe Garrahy, who served from 1977 to 1984, and Republican Lincoln Almond, who served from 1995 to 2002. “Those two stand out as being pretty strong leaders, and I would like to be able to emulate the way they did their operations,” McKee said.

5. When Joe Shekarchi replaced Nick Mattiello as House speaker, one of the first things he did was shake up the chamber’s staff. That included Mattiello’s two most high-profile lieutenants, chief of staff Leo Skenyon and JCLS chief Frank Montanaro. In Skenyon case’s, he opted to leave by using the state’s early-retirement program, netting him a $40,000 incentive payment when he stepped aside effective Jan. 22. (Skenyon’s replacement was Ray Simone, who was previously Jack Reed’s Rhode Island chief of staff.) Montanaro was replaced as head of JCLS by Henry Kinch Jr., who took over on Feb. 14. However, Montanaro still hasn’t left the General Assembly payroll. House spokesperson Larry Berman confirmed Montanaro has been given “the temporary position of director of facilities, operations and capital projects,” and continues to earn the same $168,000 salary he got heading JCLS. “He is helping in the transition in the short term while finishing with various capital projects that he was previously overseeing when he was director of JCLS,” Berman said. (Kinch’s pay is only $151,000, so Montanaro is actually out-earning his replacement.)

6. Rhode Island’s state revenue is running $151 million above forecast this fiscal year.

7. The defense budget is shaping up as an intraparty flashpoint among Democrats this Congress, and two local lawmakers are leading protagonists: Jack Reed, who now chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Jake Auchincloss, the newly elected Massachusetts 4th District congressman. Auchincloss has hit the ground running since arriving on Capitol Hill in January — partly in an effort to outrun an expected 2022 primary challenge from the left back home. This week Auchincloss lent his military credibility as a Marine veteran to co-lead a letter from the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus to President Biden signed by dozens of his colleagues. “You don’t have to be a veteran to know that the defense budget is out of control when you have a trillion-dollar fighter jet that can’t dogfight,” Auchincloss said. If the push by Auchincloss and others gains steam, it could put Reed in conflict with his party’s ascendant progressive wing, since the Rhode Island senator has already indicated he has little appetite for sweeping Pentagon cuts. “There’s colleagues that feel that we’re investing too much in defense, but then again, I don’t know if they’ve gone through and looked at all the details of what we’re spending,” Reed told Politico in February. None of Auchincloss’s three Southeast New England colleagues — David Cicilline, Jim Langevin and Bill Keating — joined him on the letter; the latter two both serve on the House Armed Services Committee. On the same day Auchincloss’s letter was released, though, Cicilline signed onto an effort by Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy to add $12 billion to the international affairs budget.

8. It’s hardly a newsflash that Senator Whitehouse’s criticisms of conservative judges reliably rile up the right. Even so, this week stood out. A conservative nonprofit, Americans for Public Trust, is running a six-figure ad campaign criticizing Whitehouse over “dark money.” (The TV spot is running in D.C., not Rhode Island; it cites “a website listing Whitehouse’s donors, which doesn’t show the influence the ad’s describing,” according to The Washington Post’s Dave Wiegel.) And Whitehouse also caused a major stir by sending a letter to AG Merrick Garland detailing what he believes are the unanswered questions from the FBI’s 2018 vetting of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — not only involving the Christine Blasey Ford saga, but also the judge’s explanation of how he extinguished his gambling debts. “If standard procedures were violated, and the Bureau conducted a fake investigation rather than a sincere, thorough and professional one, that in my view merits congressional oversight to understand how, why, and at whose behest and with whose knowledge or connivance, this was done,” Whitehouse wrote. Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse was among those who hit back, saying, “This kind of paranoid obsession is Nixonian poison to public trust.” Partisan sparring aside, there are more substantive critiques of Whitehouse’s views out there, too. One of those was just published by Ilya Shapiro, a constitutional scholar at the libertarian Cato Institute, who laid out his argument on Newsweek.com. Arguing that right-leaning donors and judges are simply acting on their beliefs, Shapiro writes, “Senator Whitehouse is free to disagree with any particular legal argument or judicial decision, but he misunderstands that basic dynamic.”

9. As Dr. Alexander-Scott noted Thursday, Rhode Island seems to have hit a bit of a plateau on coronavirus. The seven-day average for new cases has been a bit over 300 a day for a month now, and the daily average for new hospital admissions has stayed in the high teens — both significantly higher than when the state had the virus suppressed last summer. (You can see the data for yourself on Eli Sherman’s WPRI.com tracking page.) With the rest of the Northeast also in a plateau, and some experts expressing concern about the situation as new variants circulate, the numbers are worth keeping an eye on. On the plus side, shots continue to go into arms: about one in four Rhode Islanders have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 14% are fully vaccinated against the disease. “What should we be doing?” Brown’s Dr. Ashish Jha wrote Friday. “Keeping indoor mask mandates in place. Keeping bars closed just for a few more weeks, and holding off on restaurants returning to full capacity. And sustaining or ramping up our testing capacity, including rapid tests, and ensuring access for vulnerable communities.”

10. Rhode Island’s largest health insurer, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, is under fire for plans to reintroduce out-of-pocket COVID-19 costs, as well as executive pay. Its smaller rival Neighborhood Health Plan — which has branched out from Medicaid to commercial insurance in recent years — sought to capitalize on the Blue Cross backlash Friday by issuing a news release announcing it had no plans to do the same. “We do not want there to be any confusion,” said Neighborhood CEO Peter Marino. “Neighborhood continues to cover 100% of any costs associated with COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment.” (As of April 1, Blue Cross will do the same for testing and vaccination, but not for treatment.)

11. Tim White and Eli Sherman have a deep dive on all the other health outcomes that have been affected by the pandemic, from immunizations to flu to overdoses.

12. Turns out the Lifespan-CNE-Brown hospital mega-merger isn’t going to be Rhode Island’s only high-stakes transaction involving a heavily regulated industry this year. National Grid announced Thursday it is swapping its Rhode Island electric and gas business to Pennsylvania-based PPL for $5.3 billion and a British PPL subsidiary. (Or as lifelong Rhode Islanders might put it, PPL will now own the old Narragansett Electric Co. as well as the old Providence Gas Co.; historian Steve Frias reports those two concerns controlled about three-fourths of their respective markets circa 2000.) PPL has a lot of hoops to jump through before one of its bills lands in your mailbox, though. The transaction needs to be approved by National Grid and PPL shareholders, as well as the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers. On top of that, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will review the deal; the Mass. Department of Public Utilities and Carriers will need to attest that it won’t hurt Massachusetts ratepayers; and both the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Justice Department will need to do an antitrust review. Grid and PPL hope to have the process completed within a year.

13. In his statement announcing the National Grid deal, PPL CEO Vincent Sorgi went out of his way to praise Rhode Island leaders’ policies on climate change. “We’re eager to play a key role in advancing Rhode Island’s decarbonization goals,” he said. “We believe our experience in automating electricity networks can help the state achieve its target of 100% renewable energy by 2030.” Sorgi spoke a day after Senate President Dominick Ruggerio announced legislation to codify that 100% renewables goal — first laid out in an executive order signed by Governor Raimondo last year — and the same week the Senate passed the Act on Climate bill strengthening clean-energy policies. “This legislation makes our climate goals transparent, mandatory and enforceable, allowing us to meet the crisis head on while ensuring we transition our economy in the best way for Rhode Islanders,” Senate Environment Committee Chair Dawn Euer said. The climate bill also appears to have strong prospects in the House, where it cleared committee Thursday on a 13-2 vote; Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung joined all but one Democrat in support. (The two nay votes: Democrat Jim McLaughlin and Republican Patricia Morgan.)

14. Two academics look at how media coverage of Congress can harm policymaking.

15. Why are infrastructure costs so high in this country? GWU’s Leah Brooks explains.

16. March is Women’s History Month, and Rhode Island has been blessed with a host of women who shaped not only the state but the nation as a whole. To commemorate the month, take a few minutes and read Russell DeSimone’s history of women’s suffrage in Rhode Island, published last year.

17. Sarah Larson examines our lasting affection for “The Office.”

18. Welcome to the best region of Southern New England, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito!

